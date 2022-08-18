ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlement Mesa, CO

KJCT8

Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

One person dead in fatal car crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m.. Two adult men were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred. The...
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Summit Daily News

Hiker dies on Thomas Lakes Trail outside of Carbondale

A 35-year-old man died Aug. 12 after passing out while hiking the Thomas Lakes Trail with his girlfriend, who tried to resuscitate him with instructions from Pitkin County dispatchers. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of the unidentified man and will release his name after notifications of...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Warming trend and dry conditions to return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Goats on the graze on Roaring Fork Valley BLM lands this week

Get ready to share some of the area Bureau of Land Management trails with several hundred four-legged vegetarians beginning this week. The land agency is again making use about 1,000 goats to help reduce wildfire fuel and improve wildlife habitat at three different locations in the lower Roaring Fork Valley, the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office announced.
CARBONDALE, CO
nbc11news.com

Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Bus route info, free and reduced lunches, bell times for Roaring Fork Schools parents and families

Roaring Fork School District bus routes are ready and available on its website. The district is heavily recruiting bus drivers. The highest need is for Special Needs bus route drivers. These are easy vehicles to drive, with flexible schedules and an amazing and small group of students on board. All training can be completed in a few hours, and the district is paying $23/hour to start. The district is also hiring for regular bus drivers and offers paid Commercial Drivers License training. Applicants must be able to read, write and speak English.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94.3 The X

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
northfortynews

Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects

Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
COLORADO STATE

