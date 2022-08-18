ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolsandiegosights.com

New beauty inside historic Santa Fe Depot.

I believe that efforts to revive the life and beauty of historically important buildings should be celebrated. So today let me celebrate a project underway inside San Diego’s historic 1915 Santa Fe Depot. Earlier this week, as I was waiting for Jimmy at the Santa Fe Depot concession stand...
SAN DIEGO, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
San Diego County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lane
Person
Dustin Lynch
Person
Tim Mcgraw
sandiegoville.com

The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego

Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ne Waterfront Park#Linus Music#Entertain#Bootstraps#Headline Boots
sandiegocountynews.com

How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat

August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Times of San Diego

Opinion: A Student Learns the Value — and Joy — of Fostering an Orphaned Pet

This summer, two weeks before school starts, I had the opportunity to conduct interviews with staff members of Helen Woodward Animal Center and several foster families. For fifty years, this San Diego County animal shelter has dedicated itself to protecting and sheltering orphaned pets from across the country. None of it would be possible without the help of its staff, donors, volunteers, and fostering and adopting families.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy