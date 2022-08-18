Read full article on original website
coolsandiegosights.com
New beauty inside historic Santa Fe Depot.
I believe that efforts to revive the life and beauty of historically important buildings should be celebrated. So today let me celebrate a project underway inside San Diego’s historic 1915 Santa Fe Depot. Earlier this week, as I was waiting for Jimmy at the Santa Fe Depot concession stand...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 19-21 – Suds & Surf
Feeling active this San Diego weekend, or perhaps, sapped by the unrelenting heat, you just want to sip a cool drink and watch others get their surf, ball and stories on? We’re here for you. That new San Diego Padre, Juan Soto? He’s sort of a big deal. The...
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
delmartimes.net
17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night to be held in Solana Beach
The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) at Fletcher Cove Park on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This family- friendly event is free and open to the public. The evening begins with live...
NBC San Diego
Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Here's How to Get a Free Bundt in San Diego on Sept. 1
Who can say no to the taste of a buttery, sweet, and moist slice of birthday cake? And, to make it even more delicious, it’s free!. Even if Sept. 1 is not your birthday, you can still grab a free slice, because Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out free mini cakes to celebrate their birthday.
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
Torrey Pines High community remembers athlete who died of cancer
The Torrey Pines High School community came together Sunday afternoon to honor the life and legacy of Nick Herrmann, a former student-athlete who recently died after a battle with bone cancer.
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
sandiegoville.com
The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego
Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
sandiegocountynews.com
How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat
August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds
San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
Conditions of SVP release not made public after hearing: Desmond
San Diego County Board of Supervisors' Jim Desmond attended a closed hearing for sexually violent predators and said he learned a little bit more on the conditions that SVP Michael Martinez will be released upon.
Rancho Bernardo Oscar-winner celebrates his 100th birthday
Peter Berkos of Rancho Bernardo, one of the oldest living Academy Award winners, celebrated his 100th birthday this week.
Baby orangutan, mother reunited at San Diego Zoo
A 7-month-old orangutan is back in the arms of its mother at the San Diego Zoo after the two had to be separated during a health scare for the older ape, wildlife specialists said.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
Opinion: A Student Learns the Value — and Joy — of Fostering an Orphaned Pet
This summer, two weeks before school starts, I had the opportunity to conduct interviews with staff members of Helen Woodward Animal Center and several foster families. For fifty years, this San Diego County animal shelter has dedicated itself to protecting and sheltering orphaned pets from across the country. None of it would be possible without the help of its staff, donors, volunteers, and fostering and adopting families.
