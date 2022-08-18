WATSONVILLE, Santa Cruz County -- A crash involving two small planes attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport appears to have resulted in at least two fatalities, according to the city.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to the airport. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340. One of the planes smashed into a hangar next to the runway, while the second plane ended up in a grassy field by the airport. In a tweet,...

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO