Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown gets win in their 1st game of Little League World Series

By Luther Johnson
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown was able to get the win in their first game of the Little League World Series, sending them to the next round of the United State Bracket.

The team from Indiana and Great Lakes Region champions took on Davenport, Iowa, winners of the Midwest Region. Both teams advanced last week with 4-3 wins.

Hagerstown, who was the home team, jumped out to an early lead and was up 7-1 at the top of the third inning. However, Iowa was able to tie it up in the fourth 7-7.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, the final inning, Hagerstown was able to bring in the winning run.

Hagerstown, Ind.’s Kaden Hall watches his grounder that drove in the winning run during the bottom of the sixth inning of a baseball game against Davenport, Iowa, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Indiana won 8-7. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Hagerstown win means they’ll play at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on ESPN. They will find out who they play tomorrow in the 3 p.m. game between the Southeast and Mountain Region champions.

Iowa now heads to the elimination bracket for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday, Aug. 20, on ABC.

Hagerstown emerged as the Indiana Little League champion after beating Decatur Central in New Castle. They punched their ticket to Pennsylvania by beating Kentucky to win the Great Lakes Regional.

The team has seen an outpouring of support since clinching its trip to the LLWS. They’ve received shout-outs from NBA star Desmond Bane (the Richmond native plays for the Memphis Grizzlies) and MLB star Tucker Barnhart (a Brownsburg native who plays for the Detroit Tigers).

The Hagerstown community also gathered to record a video message congratulating the team and wishing it luck in the LLWS. Hagerstown’s football team wished the team good luck in a video shared on Facebook .

Thursday afternoon, players with the Indianapolis Indians also shared their support with a video on the team’s Facebook page .

Wayne County Commissioners issued a proclamation this week recognizing the team and declaring Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, “Hagerstown Little League All-Stars Day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

