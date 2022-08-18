ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

'They feel like they are under siege:' LGBT advocates speak out against removal of 'safe space' stickers in Duval schools

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

G Allen
3d ago

I'm sorry but this is just utterly ridiculous. to say that there needs to be signs for safe spaces certain students is ridiculous. all students deserve a safe space and these stickers are nothing more than a way to promote a certain lifestyle. if you can't protect all kids you can't protect any kids

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Duval County, FL
Society
County
Duval County, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

46 people from 32 countries become US citizens at Green Cove Springs Junior High

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — This not only marked an important rite of passage, but it taught Clay County students the importance of civic engagement. “You will support and defend the constitution and laws of the United States of America,” said Judge Marcia Morales Howard to the crowd of 46 people from 32 countries who took their oath of citizenship at Green Cove Springs Junior High on Friday morning.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Education#Home School#Racism
First Coast News

'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
actionnewsjax.com

Clay County food giveaway to help fight food insecurity

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding Northeast Florida to provide this drive-thru service, which will provide nutritious food to families in need while expanding the nonprofit’s reach in the Clay County community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Atlanta Daily World

$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy