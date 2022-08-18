'They feel like they are under siege:' LGBT advocates speak out against removal of 'safe space' stickers in Duval schools

Read full article on original website
G Allen
3d ago
I'm sorry but this is just utterly ridiculous. to say that there needs to be signs for safe spaces certain students is ridiculous. all students deserve a safe space and these stickers are nothing more than a way to promote a certain lifestyle. if you can't protect all kids you can't protect any kids
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to tout hand-picked school board candidates, education agenda
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Jacksonville on Sunday evening for his education tour. He’s doing it to tout his list of hand-picked school board candidates and talk about his statewide and sometimes controversial education agenda. DeSantis said the candidates he has endorsed are pro-parent,...
Unsure of your voter eligibility? Civic groups encourage you to call them and not miss voting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Election Day is Tuesday and if you have any questions about your eligibility, the leaders of civic organizations want to make sure you ask and don't just stay home. Last week Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first arrests made by the state's new elections police unit....
News4Jax.com
DeSantis endorses local school board candidates, Duval Democrats respond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made his rounds in Florida Sunday on his Education Tour. He made a stop in Jacksonville and brought out some of the candidates he’s endorsing for school board positions in the area. Gov. DeSantis said at the event in the last few years...
'Chaos' at Jacksonville abortion clinic is result of police 'collusion with protesters,' clinic claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The head of a Jacksonville abortion clinic is calling on the FBI to investigate the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after a crowd of around 165 anti-abortion protestors surrounded the clinic Monday, blocking access. Amber Gavin, VP of Advocacy & Operations at A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville, accuses...
Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
News4Jax.com
Positively Jax: Duval County teacher works to bridge ‘gap’ between community, school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Math teacher Tiffany Scott says she believes if you want to see change in the world, you need to be that change. It’s why she accepted a teaching position at George Washington Carver Elementary School. The school had three consecutive failing grades -- until last...
46 people from 32 countries become US citizens at Green Cove Springs Junior High
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — This not only marked an important rite of passage, but it taught Clay County students the importance of civic engagement. “You will support and defend the constitution and laws of the United States of America,” said Judge Marcia Morales Howard to the crowd of 46 people from 32 countries who took their oath of citizenship at Green Cove Springs Junior High on Friday morning.
Dorm room shortage at UNF leaves some college freshmen scrambling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's almost time for college students at the University of North Florida to head back to school. On Friday, many freshmen started moving into their dorms, but there isn't room for every freshman to do so. Of all the things that are on the list to...
News4Jax.com
‘We can’t take it for granted’: Advocates rally Saturday as early voting nears end in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time is running out to vote early in Duval County. Sunday is the last day. That’s why a group of grassroots organizations hit the streets Saturday morning on the Northside with a clear message:. “Jacksonville, let’s get out, let’s do it,” said activist Ben Frazier,...
First Coast News
'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
actionnewsjax.com
Clay County food giveaway to help fight food insecurity
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding Northeast Florida to provide this drive-thru service, which will provide nutritious food to families in need while expanding the nonprofit’s reach in the Clay County community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
Black activists say Florida's new election laws and map weaken Black voting power
This coming Tuesday in Florida is primary day, and some activists say this election is happening at a time where Black voters in Florida have far less political power than they've had in a long time. They blame Republican-backed voting laws as well as a new congressional map. NPR's Ashley Lopez reports.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters responds after report questions his voter registration location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is speaking out about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote after a report on Thursday that said Waters is registered to vote in the Nocatee area within Duval County but doesn’t currently live there. It’s a...
School bus accident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
'Girls in Jacksonville' will have new development center to learn life skills, expand their education
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'Girls of Virtue', a local organization aimed at helping young girls in Jacksonville achieve their highest potential, is renovating their first development center in downtown Jacksonville. “I was an 18-year-old drop out when I first encountered ‘Girls of Virtue’. They pushed me to strive and overcome...
News4Jax.com
Judge orders Jacksonville Beach to place referendum on ballot, reversing a city council decision
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Just one day after the Jacksonville Beach city council voted down putting the Volunteer Life Saving Corps issue on the ballot, a judge stepped in to reverse that vote. On Monday, volunteer lifeguards rallied outside Jacksonville Beach city hall, urging the council to allow voters...
News4Jax.com
Ware County poll workers being shamed out of volunteering, supervisor of elections says
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Ware County is one of the areas in Georgia affected by a poll worker shortage. The county is down about 30 poll workers, and the Supervisor of Elections believes it’s because people are being shamed out of the position. Carlos Nelson, the Supervisor of...
Attorneys for family of Camden County woman killed during search warrant sue for $25 million
WOODBINE, Ga. — The family of a Camden County woman shot and killed when deputies served a drug-related search warrant last year is now suing the sheriff's office and the deputies they believe were involved. The $25 million lawsuit was filed Sunday night. Latoya James, 37, was at her...
Atlanta Daily World
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
