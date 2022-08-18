Hagerstown wins Little League World Series opener in dramatic fashion

Hagerstown scored on an Iowa error in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to win their Little League World Series opener 8-7.

With runners on first and second and one out, Jaykob Troutwine hit a ground ball to the Iowa shortstop, who stepped on second but overthrew his first baseman. Preston Allred came around to notch the winning run.

The Indiana champions representing the Great Lakes Region will next play Monday afternoon. Iowa had recovered from an early six-run deficit to tie the score.

The fans back home were excited about the outcome.

Hagerstown batted around in the first, scoring four runs. Kaden Hall doubled in Troutwine for the first run, a bases-loaded walk brought in the second run and Clark Thornburg's single produced two more.

Indiana's team scored three times in the second inning. RBI hits by Graham Vinson and Hayden Moore chased Iowa's starting pitcher. Hagerstown also scored on a passed ball.

Iowa scored one in the top of the first.

An Iowa three-run triple followed by a fielder's choice in the third cut Indiana's lead to 7-5. After a walk later in the inning, Hagerstown starting pitcher Hall was replaced on the mound by Heath Johnson.

Iowa tied the score at 7 in the fourth. Indiana had a couple of stellar defensive plays that were narrowly too late to get outs.

