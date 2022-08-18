ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was also on the scene and unharmed.

Police arrest man in a tree making bomb threat in downtown Columbus

The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police is asking anyone with information to call the Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4218.

