Sioux Falls, SD

Police share limited information on fatal weekend shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m. Officials believe Lomax died...
Remembering Tunis, a man killed by gun violence Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered tonight for a vigil to remember a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man lost to gun violence. The vigil for Tunis Lomax was, as you might imagine, mournful and somber. Cynthia Lomax of Sioux Falls identified a shooting victim as her husband Tunis, whom she says was brought to a hospital but died from his injuries.
One person killed in Sioux Falls shooting

Sioux Falls Police confirm that one person has died as a result of a shooting early Saturday morning. The incident took place around 2:00 am near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street. Police says they received a report that someone had been shot. Officers responded to...
George man arrested for assaulting woman

GEORGE—A 35-year-old George man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a Lyon County warrant for two counts of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow and causing bodily injury and one count of false imprisonment. The arrest of Bruce Justin Struecker stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his...
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
One dead in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
Police: Attempt to exchange goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a person attempted to sell a phone and the potential buyer stole it. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the person who wanted to sell the phone found the potential buyer on Facebook. The two people agreed to meet at a gas station around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the potential buyer grabbed the phone, ran, and jumped into a car. The victim apparently saw a gun in the suspect’s car before it drove off.
Officer-involved shooting justified, DCI, AG says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) team member was justified in using lethal force in the July 3 shooting that killed a Sioux Falls man, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General said Friday. Glenn Nisich, 57, was wanted...
Murder charges against Watertown man dropped in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Attempted murder charges have been dismissed against a Watertown man arrested in Yankton last month. 39 year old Collin Franzky was arrested July 22 following an incident in Yankton and charged with attempted first-degree murder; possession of a weapon with intent to commit a felony; commission of a felony while armed; obstructing a police officer; Resisting Arrest; lane driving; and second-degree vandalism.
Two men found dead in Buffalo Ridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two men were found dead Thursday night in Buffalo Ridge. Jason Michael Lucas, age 45 and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46 were discovered dead after a wellness call was placed to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary reports indicate a knife fight which killed...
Salem woman identified as victim of deadly crash in Hanson County

FARMER, S.D. – A Salem, South Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash four miles northeast of Farmer in Hanson County. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 50 year-old Donna Ratliff was thrown from the pickup she was driving and...
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
