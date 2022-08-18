ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Remembering Tunis, a man killed by gun violence Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered tonight for a vigil to remember a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man lost to gun violence. The vigil for Tunis Lomax was, as you might imagine, mournful and somber. Cynthia Lomax of Sioux Falls identified a shooting victim as her husband Tunis, whom she says was brought to a hospital but died from his injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police share limited information on fatal weekend shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m. Officials believe Lomax died...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Madison, SD
Madison, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Officer-involved shooting justified, DCI, AG says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) team member was justified in using lethal force in the July 3 shooting that killed a Sioux Falls man, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General said Friday. Glenn Nisich, 57, was wanted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sex Offender#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Kik
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

National Fentanyl Prevention Day to be recognized Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose. An estimated 107 thousand people in the US...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man found unresponsive near running ATV in Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, following a crash in Castlewood Friday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the unresponsive man was found on the street near a running ATV. Officials say no foul play is expected. The...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Motorcyclist cited for reckless driving after crashing into semi

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a semi-truck Thursday. Sioux Falls Police say the semi was turning onto the I-229 on-ramp when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the truck. “We had several witnesses that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20

Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Back-to-school event held at Multi-Cultural Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls hosted a back-to-school event this morning where hair stylists from the area provided free haircuts to kids. Each child also received free school supplies including a backpack. “Even working full-time as a single parent, it’s still not enough...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Breaking down language barriers in the workplace

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Language barriers can cause significant challenges in the workplace. Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg is working hard to make their Spanish-speaking employees heard in the workplace. That’s why they started offering English classes in partnership with Caminando Juntos, giving employees the tools they need to be able to communicate with others.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Oglala Sioux Tribe opposes gold drilling project in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has drafted a letter to ask the Black Hills Forest Service to withdraw a decision notice on a gold exploration project. The Jenny Gulch Gold Exploration Project is a year-long drilling project planned near Silver City, South Dakota, in search of gold. In July, the Forest Service issued a decision notice providing the public with 45 days to object to the project. The last day to do so is today, August 22.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Celebrating families with a back-to-school fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers and families gathered near the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls Saturday for a back-to-school fair titled “Celebrating Families.”. “This is my Christmas in August,” said Darcy Jensen, executive director of Prairie View Prevention Services. Prairie View Prevention Services of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy