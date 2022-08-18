Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has confirmed a driver involved in a crash that killed a man from Pitcairn is a Pennsylvania State Trooper. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Police investigate shooting at Dauphin County Walmart, suspect identified
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Grayson Road off Route 322 in Dauphin County. The alleged shooter was taken into custody Sunday evening, police reported. Police said the shooting, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday,...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Harrisburg man charged with several crimes following Swatara Walmart shooting
SWATARA, Pa. — Luis David Jose, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, following an Aug. 21 shooting at the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. The incident has left the victim, Luis Villanona-Rodrioguez, with...
abc27.com
Update: One person died in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 person dies in West Manchester Township crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 21: A 37-year-old man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township on Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's Office, the victim was behind the wheel when they crashed into other vehicles and set off a chain of events at the traffic lights on Route 30 and Trinity Road.
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
Man injured in Monday morning central Pa. shooting
A 30-year-old man was shot in broad daylight Monday on a York street, city police said. Shots were fired around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old injured from a non-life-threatening bullet wound. The man was taken to WellSpan...
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock
Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Oliver Barbour said he could hear screaming that sounded like an assault as he responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue in Loyalsock Township. The Montoursville State Trooper spoke with a female witness who said Anthony James II entered her home on the evening of Aug. 13. The accuser called PSP Montoursville and the 49-year-old James, who has an active Protection from Abuse order against him, left the home. ...
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
Coroner called to crash in York County
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
WGAL
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York
The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Michigan woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0