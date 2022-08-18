ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

15 of the Best Cocoa Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a popular spot for vacations. Its beautiful beaches, fun resorts, great shopping, and tasty restaurants make it a favorite among Floridian beaches. Cocoa Beach is where most people come to Florida to explore the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Cocoa Beach is...
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days.
Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night

Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
EARLY VOTING: Brevard County Early Vote Turnout Numbers Released, Primary Election Day Set for Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County early voting turnout was 15-percent for the 2022 primary elections. Primary Election Day is set for Tuesday, August 23. The numbers show Republicans hold a narrow lead over Democrats in the Early Voting results with 30,423 votes cast by registered Republicans, compared to 29,947 ballots cast by registered Democrats.
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
