BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.

COCOA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO