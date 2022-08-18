Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Cocoa Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids
Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a popular spot for vacations. Its beautiful beaches, fun resorts, great shopping, and tasty restaurants make it a favorite among Floridian beaches. Cocoa Beach is where most people come to Florida to explore the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Cocoa Beach is...
spacecoastdaily.com
Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast Welcomes Booz Allen Hamilton to Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast joined Booz Allen Hamilton CEO Horacio D. Rozanski to officially celebrate the company’s Space Coast office in Melbourne. “The entrance of a global firm like Booz Allen Hamilton to the Space Coast market reflects positively...
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Reveal Memorial Built in Sergeant Frank Tobar’s Honor
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – August 20 marks one year since the passing of Palm Bay Police Sgt. Frank Tobar. “Not a day goes by where we don’t think of him, his legacy, or the commitment he made to protecting and serving others,” said Palm Bay police officials.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Early voting ends in Central Florida, numbers show decline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Orange or Osceola counties, the time to vote early has ended. Polls in those counties closed at 7 p.m. Sunday. If you did not make it out to the polls, you will have to vote in the primary election on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Center Tracks Tropical Wave West of Cabo Verde Islands
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center has tracked a tropical wave that formed few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday. The disorganized has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days. As of Monday morning, the system is...
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Office of Tourism Seeks Artist to Paint Mural at New Visitor Information Center in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Office of Tourism is seeking to commission an artist to paint a mural in its new Visitor Information Center in Cocoa Beach. The mural should capture the essence of the area as a vacation destination, highlighting the “Only...
spacecoastdaily.com
William Eugene ‘Bill’ Brashear Passes Away Aug. 12 Just Six Days Before His 90th Birthday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – William (Bill) Brashear would have been 90 years old just six days before he inherited his new body on August 12, 2022. He is now rejoicing in Heaven. Bill was a member of Suntree United Methodist Church. He worked on Sundays in the parking ministry....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days.
NBC Miami
Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night
Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
spacecoastdaily.com
American Muscle Car Museum to Host 6th Annual ‘Helping Seniors’ Car Raffle Event Oct. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – It is a premier Automotive Spectacular and one of the most fun events for the whole family in Brevard County all for a good cause. On Saturday evening, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m October 29, the Helping Seniors Car Raffle...
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
spacecoastdaily.com
EARLY VOTING: Brevard County Early Vote Turnout Numbers Released, Primary Election Day Set for Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County early voting turnout was 15-percent for the 2022 primary elections. Primary Election Day is set for Tuesday, August 23. The numbers show Republicans hold a narrow lead over Democrats in the Early Voting results with 30,423 votes cast by registered Republicans, compared to 29,947 ballots cast by registered Democrats.
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
cltampa.com
This Florida stilt bungalow sits over a spring-fed lake, and comes with a private island
A unique Florida bungalow that sits quite literally above a spring-fed lake is back on the market. Custom-built in 1979, this isolated stilt house is located at 4520 Deerwood Trail, just north or Melbourne, and comes with private island surrounded by a spring-fed fresh water lake. The three-bedroom, four bathroom...
Comments / 0