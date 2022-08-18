ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall

Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces

TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge

Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
BIXBY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
bartlesvilleradio.com

Burn Ban Extended To Labor Day

Both the Washington County and Nowata County Commissioners elected to extend the current burn ban for another 14 days through Labor Day Weekend. Washington Commissioner Mitch Antle said he had reviewed the regulations for burn bans and his county clearly meets the criteria for retaining the ban. The Washington County Commissioners also rely on Kary Cox, Director Emergtency Management for the county, to provide them with information about how the ban is working. Cox reported there have not been any complaints about the ban to his office. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen confirmed they have not issued any citations thus far so the ban must be working.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Pool, Splash Pad

The Tulsa Dream Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new pool and splash pad project worth $1.5 million. More than 1,000 people donated to the project. The indoor pool will be used mainly for swimming lessons as part of the Dream Center's after-school tutoring and summer camps. There...
TULSA, OK
luxuryrealestate.com

3415 E 67th Street

FULL remodel complete in Jan.'20. Jenks schools. Conveniently located near Southern Hills, major highways, and shopping. This is the perfect entertaining house located on .5 ac lot m/l with an inground gunite pool with new tile and all new composite decking. All designer finishes. Professional indoor/outdoor lighting. Spa like master bathroom &a DREAMY closet with a walkthrough to the utility. Master suite has access to back deck. Wonderful chefs' kitchen with KitchenAid appliances, 12ft island, pot filler, instant hot water, convection oven, butler's pantry with a Dutch door. 3rd bedroom is currently used as a home-gym with custom floor to ceiling mirrors. Oversized 2-car garage. Game room with wet bar. 2 fireplaces, Office/formal dining, corner lot, professional landscape, security system, indoor/outdoor surround sound, custom powered window coverings. There is too much to list!! Listing agent is seller.
JENKS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Robinwood
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Partners with Cherokee Nation on Roads

A major road improvement project in Washington County near Ochelata has been completed with the helpf of funds from the Cherokee Nation. Washington Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the original amount for the improvements were close to $600,000 but with the help of Cherokee Nation, who contributed nearly one-third of the cost, the project was finished on time and efficiently.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
MySanAntonio

Do You Have What It Takes To Revive This Futuristic Tulsa Tower?

The design inspiration for this one-of-a-kind home in Oklahoma came from a postcard. Resembling a Space Age wonder, this residence is now available for $295,000. Known to Tulsa locals as the Jetsons House, it's a four-story home with a remarkable view. It was initially listed in June for $415,000. “It’s...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
LANGLEY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Clark Howard, Green Country Habitat for Humanity celebrate 500 homes

TULSA, Okla. — KRMG Consumer Warrior Clark Howard came to Tulsa Saturday to help celebrate Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s (GCHFH) 500th home. Clark Howard sponsored GCHFH’s first-ever “Blitz Build” earlier this year. Six homes were built as part of that project, and among them is GCHFH’s 500th home to be dedicated since the organization’s founding in 1988.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

COVID-19 Tracing Gets Approval in Washington County

A discussiong between the Washington County Commissioners and the Washington County Sheriff's department has resulted in approval of ARPA funds for Enhanced Contact Tracing protocols for COVID-19 outbreaks that may occur in the future, per the definitions under Public Health Initiatives for public government buildings. A little over $59,000 was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy