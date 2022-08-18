Read full article on original website
City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall
Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge
Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
Burn Ban Extended To Labor Day
Both the Washington County and Nowata County Commissioners elected to extend the current burn ban for another 14 days through Labor Day Weekend. Washington Commissioner Mitch Antle said he had reviewed the regulations for burn bans and his county clearly meets the criteria for retaining the ban. The Washington County Commissioners also rely on Kary Cox, Director Emergtency Management for the county, to provide them with information about how the ban is working. Cox reported there have not been any complaints about the ban to his office. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen confirmed they have not issued any citations thus far so the ban must be working.
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Pool, Splash Pad
The Tulsa Dream Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new pool and splash pad project worth $1.5 million. More than 1,000 people donated to the project. The indoor pool will be used mainly for swimming lessons as part of the Dream Center's after-school tutoring and summer camps. There...
3415 E 67th Street
FULL remodel complete in Jan.'20. Jenks schools. Conveniently located near Southern Hills, major highways, and shopping. This is the perfect entertaining house located on .5 ac lot m/l with an inground gunite pool with new tile and all new composite decking. All designer finishes. Professional indoor/outdoor lighting. Spa like master bathroom &a DREAMY closet with a walkthrough to the utility. Master suite has access to back deck. Wonderful chefs' kitchen with KitchenAid appliances, 12ft island, pot filler, instant hot water, convection oven, butler's pantry with a Dutch door. 3rd bedroom is currently used as a home-gym with custom floor to ceiling mirrors. Oversized 2-car garage. Game room with wet bar. 2 fireplaces, Office/formal dining, corner lot, professional landscape, security system, indoor/outdoor surround sound, custom powered window coverings. There is too much to list!! Listing agent is seller.
1 Child In Critical Condition Following Boat Crash On Hudson Lake, Police Investigating
Bartlesville police are investigating after a boat crash sent a child to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night. Police said they went to a boat crash on Hudson Lake northwest of Bartlesville. Police said a throttle may have stuck on the boat and it crashed into a concrete spillway.
Washington County Partners with Cherokee Nation on Roads
A major road improvement project in Washington County near Ochelata has been completed with the helpf of funds from the Cherokee Nation. Washington Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the original amount for the improvements were close to $600,000 but with the help of Cherokee Nation, who contributed nearly one-third of the cost, the project was finished on time and efficiently.
Do You Have What It Takes To Revive This Futuristic Tulsa Tower?
The design inspiration for this one-of-a-kind home in Oklahoma came from a postcard. Resembling a Space Age wonder, this residence is now available for $295,000. Known to Tulsa locals as the Jetsons House, it's a four-story home with a remarkable view. It was initially listed in June for $415,000. “It’s...
Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake
LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
Clark Howard, Green Country Habitat for Humanity celebrate 500 homes
TULSA, Okla. — KRMG Consumer Warrior Clark Howard came to Tulsa Saturday to help celebrate Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s (GCHFH) 500th home. Clark Howard sponsored GCHFH’s first-ever “Blitz Build” earlier this year. Six homes were built as part of that project, and among them is GCHFH’s 500th home to be dedicated since the organization’s founding in 1988.
Child in critical condition after boat hits spillway, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bartlesville police said they responded to a boat accident on Hudson Lake around 6:05 Saturday night. Preliminary reports lead police to believe the throttle of the boat may have been stuck, which caused the boat to crash into a concrete spillway. There were two adults...
Resident raises concerns about raccoons in his neighborhood
A man in Tulsa tells 2 News some new, unfriendly neighbors are destroying his neighborhood and even threatening his family pet.
T-shirt fundraiser announced to help family of Osage deputy who died in crash
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office launched a T-shirt fundraiser to help the family of Captain William “Willy” Hargraves. Hargraves died on Friday after he was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 60 in western Osage County. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
OHP: 14-year-old was driving car that struck Osage County deputy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has revealed new information about the crash that killed an Osage County Deputy last week. The crash happened at the intersection of US-60 and OK-18, near Burbank in Osage County last Friday. Troopers say a Lexus driven...
COVID-19 Tracing Gets Approval in Washington County
A discussiong between the Washington County Commissioners and the Washington County Sheriff's department has resulted in approval of ARPA funds for Enhanced Contact Tracing protocols for COVID-19 outbreaks that may occur in the future, per the definitions under Public Health Initiatives for public government buildings. A little over $59,000 was...
OHP releases information regarding fatal accident that killed Osage County Sheriff Captain
BURBANK — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released information regarding the three-vehicle accident that occurred at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Oklahoma 18 that killed Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Troopers report that Hargraves was traveling east on U.S. 60 in a...
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
