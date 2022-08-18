Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
Iowa Fair Queen Dethroned Over Picture; Seeks Legal Action [PHOTO]
Most girls dream of becoming a princess when they are young. Some make that come true; whether it be by marring their prince charming or even through pageant competitions. This was the case for Maggie Begbie. After years of work and preparation, she fulfilled a dream of hers- she was named the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen.
Motorcycle world record attempt through walls of flame in Council Bluffs
During the Bikes on the 100 Block event in Council Bluffs on Thursday there was a world record attempt.
tncontentexchange.com
Rock Port man ejected from motorcycle in Saturday crash
An Atchison County man suffered moderate injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle at approximately 1:13 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ronald J. Hall, 61, was reportedly driving west on Route A before propelling off the north side of the highway into a ditch. The motorcycle,...
kjan.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
KETV.com
WATCH: Motorcyclist smashes through 15 walls of fire in world record attempt
Stunt performer Scotty 'Scrub' Miller was in downtown Council Bluffs Thursday for a world record attempt. Miller smashed through 15 sets of burning boards to break the record. He says things got tough around the tenth board. "It was a little hard to see a lot of smoke going on...
Daily Telegram
The surprising things I felt when I visited an ax murder house
VILLISCA, Iowa — Over the years, if I mentioned to friends that we were going to Iowa to visit my husband’s family, I was bound to get questions such as:. "Does your husband’s family live near 'The Field of Dreams?'” No, but we’ve been there.
kjan.com
Special Traffic Enforcement Program focuses on impaired drivers
The Atlantic Police Department will be partnering with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic, IA on Monday August 22nd for a special traffic enforcement project. Officers and Deputies will be focusing part of our enforcement in the city of Atlantic and part in the county. The Labor Day “Step Wave” is underway now, through September 5, 2022, with law enforcement agencies focused this “Step Wave,” on Impaired Drivers.
WOWT
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday. Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
kmaland.com
Sioux City East outduels Glenwood in wild season-opening shootout
(Glenwood) -- In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night. The Black Raiders' win came in a wild contest, highlighted by an hour delay for lightning and nearly 1,000 total yards between the two teams.
knopnews2.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
iowa.media
Lorimor city clerk fired again
The Iowa State Auditor’s office and Lorimor Mayor Tim O’Neil have confirmed the termination of Lorimor City Clerk Doris Loy effective last week, but this isn’t the first time Loy has been fired as city clerk. Lorimor made state news in 2015 after the mayor at the...
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
Two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs is under investigation.
(Council Bluffs) Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs early this morning. The accident happened at 12:06 a.m. at the 45.5-mile marker on Interstate 29 when a southbound Dodge Charger rear-ended a Chevy S-10 Pickup. Medical Helicopter transported the driver of...
kmaland.com
Hayes runs wild as Sioux City West snaps 33-game losing streak with win over TJ
(Council Bluffs) -- It had been three years, 11 months and 12 days since Sioux City West won a football game. That lengthy drought finally came to an end thanks to Keavian Hayes, as the Wolverines (1-0) took down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 46-20 Friday. “I’m just happy for...
