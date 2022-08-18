ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA



tncontentexchange.com

Rock Port man ejected from motorcycle in Saturday crash

An Atchison County man suffered moderate injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle at approximately 1:13 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ronald J. Hall, 61, was reportedly driving west on Route A before propelling off the north side of the highway into a ditch. The motorcycle,...
ROCK PORT, MO
kjan.com

Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah

(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
WOWT

Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
CASS COUNTY, NE
kjan.com

Special Traffic Enforcement Program focuses on impaired drivers

The Atlantic Police Department will be partnering with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic, IA on Monday August 22nd for a special traffic enforcement project. Officers and Deputies will be focusing part of our enforcement in the city of Atlantic and part in the county. The Labor Day “Step Wave” is underway now, through September 5, 2022, with law enforcement agencies focused this “Step Wave,” on Impaired Drivers.
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday. Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
kmaland.com

Sioux City East outduels Glenwood in wild season-opening shootout

(Glenwood) -- In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night. The Black Raiders' win came in a wild contest, highlighted by an hour delay for lightning and nearly 1,000 total yards between the two teams.
GLENWOOD, IA
knopnews2.com

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
iowa.media

Lorimor city clerk fired again

The Iowa State Auditor’s office and Lorimor Mayor Tim O’Neil have confirmed the termination of Lorimor City Clerk Doris Loy effective last week, but this isn’t the first time Loy has been fired as city clerk. Lorimor made state news in 2015 after the mayor at the...
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report One Arrest

(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.

