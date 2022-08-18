ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

NTSB holds press conference for deadly Watsonville plane crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Friday morning, the NTSB announced that they would hold a press conference at 12 p.m. at the Watsonville airport.>>Watch the press conference above. Three people were killed when two planes crashed midair above the Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two...
Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash

WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
Seaside Woman Found Guilty For Drunk Driving

A jury found a Seaside woman guilty for driving under the influence after a 2021 collision, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. According to court files, Rayo Garcia Flores drove her car into the median at the intersection of the offramp that leads to Highway 1 and Highway 68 at 1:41 a.m. on June 12, 2021. Her car had front-end damage and the left wheel detached, though there were no injuries or any other involved parties, said the district attorney.
Day Around the Bay: Three Dead as Two Planes Collide in Watsonville

All three passengers are confirmed dead after two small planes collided Thursday afternoon in Watsonville. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that three people died, though their identities have not been released, when two small Cessna planes collided over Watsonville just before 3 p.m. Thursday. [SFGate]. Amidst threats that Haight Street...
Police Investigate Stabbing Monday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city's East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the...
Person found dead in bay waters at Don Edwards Preserve in Fremont

FREMONT -- A person was found dead after apparently falling off the pier at Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, police said Friday.Fremont police said someone called on Wednesday to report a person floating in the water near the pier at about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers a male fell off the pier and attempts were made to rescue him but he floated away and could not be reached.Several agencies responded to search for the person but after an extensive, hours-long search using rescue boats and a helicopter he was not located. On Thursday at 7:30 a.m., police and members of the Fremont Fire Department returned to the area after a report of a possible dead male in the water. Crews confirmed the person was deceased and the Alameda County Coroner's Office took possession of the bodyPolice are currently investigating the circumstances of the person's death. The coroner's office will determine the identity and cause of death. 
Road Repairs Begin Monday Along Roadways Between Highways 1 And 35

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th...
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
