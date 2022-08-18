ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lie to the public, lose your office; Donald Trump just won't go away: Your letters

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

Lie to the public, lose your elected office

Anyone running for office, any office, ask them one simple question: Have you ever knowing lied to the public?

Pass a motion and make this a law. If they are known to have lied to the public, they would not be eligible to hold any elective office. And make this permanent.

Simple.

John Luke Flyinghorse Sr., Wakpala

Donald Trump just won't go away

After all he has put this country through, including the un-American and antidemocratic Jan. 6 failed coup, Donald Trump will not go away.

Eleven sets of classified documents were recently found at Mar-a-Lago. Guess Trump still thinks he's above the law. My bad, still thinks he is the law. Did he share the classified info with his dictator buddies in Russia, Turkey and North Korea?

Maybe it is time Donald Trump was put away -- inside a cell, inside a cellblock, inside a prison. Just load up all the clown cars from his scandal-filled mis-administration and dump them off in the prison yard and American democracy will be less in trouble than it is today.

As for his brainwashed, antidemocratic supporters and apologists who ignore bite-you- on-the-leg facts for asinine conspiracy theories hiding behind every tree only they, mysteriously, can see, there are no remedial fifth-grade social studies classes.

Which means those opposed to democracy will still reap the benefits from living in one, oblivious to the irony. Which also means we will somehow have to regard these people going forward as fellow Americans, even though they are in thrall to someone who is everything but.

Yippee.

Douglass Carter, Aberdeen

