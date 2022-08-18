Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
REVERSIBLE Launches New Marketplace Connecting People to the Fashion World
Merging the connectivity of social media with the accessibility of online shopping, REVERSIBLE looks to revolutionize the e-commerce experience with its new digital marketplace. Boasting three key functions, the platform unites brands and retailers to make endless searching a thing of the past. Collaborating with a range of global retailers,...
hypebeast.com
Mark Whalen Presents ‘Close My Eyes’ at Over the Influence Bangkok
The artist’s first show in Southeast Asia. This past weekend, Mark Whalen unveiled a new solo exhibition titled Close My Eyes at Over the Influence Bangkok. As his third showing with the gallery, including his first in Southeast Asia, the Australian artist continues his exploration into the uncanny relationship between object and person.
Startup East Goes Global Raises $1M to Connect Artists to Chinese Market
China-focused marketing company, East Goes Global, recently raised $1 million in a seed funding round, bringing its valuation to $10 million. East Goes Global is based in Los Angeles and provides a platform to connect U.S. entertainers to China and its rapidly growing consumer market. The startup has worked with artists like John Legend, Will Smith, and the Chainsmokers, by helping to market and promote their content across Chinese multimedia platforms. Andrew Spalter, founder and CEO of East Goes Global, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy Launches Fall 2022 Collection
When Our Legacy first unveiled its Fall 2022 collection in January of this year, it was evident that its goal was to bring new energy to the workplace. In line with bringing the new styles to term, the Swedish brand has now launched its latest collection. By starting with classic...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Makoto Taniguchi Reflects on Human Perception in New Exhibition
On view at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND until September 4. Makoto Taniguchi is a Japanese artist who creates intricate mirrored-box paintings that contemplate human perception. For his latest solo exhibition, Where is your ♡? at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND, Taniguchi presents 10 new large-scale works that invite endless observation. The exhibition begins by...
hypebeast.com
Supreme Fall/Winter 2022 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing its latest campaign with André 3000, Supreme has now returned to showcase the lookbook for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring key members of its current skate team, the seasonal offering is dominated by a striking mix of textiles, distressing, patterns, prints, patchwork, embroidery, and badge applications.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
hypebeast.com
Feng Chen Wang's "Re-Work.2" Capsule Collection Keeps Upcycling at its Core
Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang is known for defying the traditional through deconstructed double-take-worthy styles that speak for themselves. The rising designer often takes inspiration from her heritage together with past life experiences and now presents her “Re-Work.2” capsule collection. Acting as a follow-up to the “Re-Work” range...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Dubai Architects Conceptualize New Structure Around Burj Khalifa
Known for their experimental designs, Dubai based architectural firm Znera Space create a new concept hovering Downtown Dubai. The giant ring-like structure titled “Downtown Circle” will encircle Burj Khalifa and be home to residents as well as public, commercial and cultural spaces. The 550-metre tall ring focuses on...
hypebeast.com
HOMECOMING and Jameson Whiskey Tap Patta for Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collaboration
Jameson Whiskey and African empowerment imprint HOMECOMING have joined forces to host a global, culture-connecting tour, titled #ALLCONNECT, with three landmark events in Atlanta, London and Lagos later this month. Ahead of the tour’s commencement, Jameson and HOMECOMING have recruited Black-owned, Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta to create a limited-edition T-shirt collection in support of the cross-continental event.
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
hypebeast.com
KangaROOS’ Omni-Racer Sneaker is the Best of Both Worlds
In 2021, American footwear label KangaROOS joined forces with British creative studio MORPRIME Industries and Tommy Triggah to co-design the first installment of its “Inside Job” series. This saw the brand’s Racer Hybrid silhouette submerged in an autumnal palette. Now, the duo has returned for a second...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
G-Dragon Drops a New Range of PEACEMINUSONE Products for His Birthday
G-Dragon has been stirring up excitement over his upcoming Nike initiatives that involve a “Panda” colorway of his signature Kwondo 1 as well as a potential foral-covered Air Force 1. Before those items release to the market, the Korean artist’s PEACEMINUSONE label is making room for a new collection that celebrates his birthday.
hypebeast.com
Bugatti Unveils the W16 MISTRAL Roadster
To close off the final chapter of its internal combustion engine era with a bang, Bugatti unveils an all-new W16 MISTRAL, the last car to ever run its definitive W16 powertrain and the first new roadster from the automaker in a decade. The open-top supercar takes inspiration from the classic 1934 Bugatti Type 57 Grand Raid – a sporty roadster made for long rallies featuring a v-shaped windscreen and aerodynamic contours inspired by aircraft features.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
insideevs.com
Spotted: NIO ET7 Fleet On Its Way To Europe
NIO intends to introduce its all-new, all-electric NIO ET7 flagship sedan in Europe before the end of this year and it seems that the first batch has been already sent. A video of NIO ET7 cars ready for shipping, most likely at a Shanghai port, has been posted on Twitter by Marcel Münch, who is tracking NIO's progress.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Baltic Set To Drop Peter Auto Tricompax Chronograph and Stopwatches Set
Baltic Watches has collaborated with a pillar of the vintage motor racing scene for the ultimate stopwatch and chronograph collector’s set. The Tricompax Baltic x Peter Auto set features Baltic’s first three-register chronograph, secured on a 1970s-style flat-link stainless steel bracelet, along with two stopwatches, all designed alongside Peter Auto, the organiser of a European calendar of vintage races every year, and inspired by the “golden age of motor racing.”
hypebeast.com
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics
After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
Comments / 0