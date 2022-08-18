The recent housing boom is showing signs of being in a slump. Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the downward trend in the market. Construction data released this week showed home sales and builds dropping as buyers feel the pressure of rising interest rates and costs. Demand for mortgages is also now the lowest it has been in 22 years, Bruun said. With these data points, Bruun predicts what will happen in the housing market over the next few months and what this will mean for buyers and sellers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO