Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Real Estate Bear Market: What to Expect From Home Prices

The U.S. is also showing signs of a weakening housing market. Some markets could head into bear territory, but not all will. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Existing Home Sales Continue to Collapse – Robert Hughes

Sales of existing homes sank another 5.9 percent in July, to a 4.81 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. That is the sixth consecutive monthly decline leaving the selling pace at the lowest level since May 2020, the low of the lockdown recession. Excluding the lockdown recession, sales are at their lowest since November 2015. Sales were down 20.2 percent from a year ago and 25.9 percent from the January peak.
Home Building Rates and Mortgage Demand Dramatically Drop While Costs Rise

The recent housing boom is showing signs of being in a slump. Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the downward trend in the market. Construction data released this week showed home sales and builds dropping as buyers feel the pressure of rising interest rates and costs. Demand for mortgages is also now the lowest it has been in 22 years, Bruun said. With these data points, Bruun predicts what will happen in the housing market over the next few months and what this will mean for buyers and sellers.
Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession,"...
Housing Inflation Seems To Be Cooling Off

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The National Association of Realtors on Thursday announced that existing home sales declined 5.9% in July to a 4.81 million annual pace. The inventory of unsold homes is currently 1.31 million, which represents a 3.3-month supply at the current annual sales pace. Median home prices have risen 10.8% in the past year to 403,800, but actually declined 2.4% in the past month from June’s $413,800 median home price. So the Fed’s higher interest rate policy is now causing housing inflation to cool off, which is further evidence that the Fed will likely only have one more key interest rate increase.
