Read full article on original website
Related
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
What the Housing Market Will Look Like by the End of Summer, According to Experts
Traditionally, spring is real estate season, but buyers across the country were waiting for summer to finally see a return to normal inventory levels, normal competition and most importantly, normal...
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a new 2022 low just two days ago. Prices fell sharply, sinking as much as 5% to $475 per thousand board feet, as the housing market showed continued signs of cooling. The construction essential is now down nearly 70% from its May 2021 peak, having fallen 56% year-to-date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says
The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, said Fitch. But a moderate pullback is still the more likely outcome, the credit rating agency said. Fitch sees housing activity falling by mid-single digits in 2023 and...
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Real Estate Bear Market: What to Expect From Home Prices
The U.S. is also showing signs of a weakening housing market. Some markets could head into bear territory, but not all will. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
New 'Troubling Sign' for U.S. Housing Market, According to Report
Builder confidence has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began. Before COVID, market sentiment hadn't been this low since 2014.
Decline In US Home Sales; Despite Still Selling Quick, There Are Flexible Prices
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
‘Ticking time bomb’—China’s real estate bust deepens as housing prices fall for 11th straight month
Industry analysts see an urgent need to stimulate a recovery in China’s overheated residential real estate sector as potentially 50 million vacant apartments could soon flood the market.
New home construction cools as more people get priced out of the housing market
Home builders pressed on the brakes once again last month as the cost of building supplies remained high and more prospective buyers were priced out of the market.
wallstreetwindow.com
Existing Home Sales Continue to Collapse – Robert Hughes
Sales of existing homes sank another 5.9 percent in July, to a 4.81 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. That is the sixth consecutive monthly decline leaving the selling pace at the lowest level since May 2020, the low of the lockdown recession. Excluding the lockdown recession, sales are at their lowest since November 2015. Sales were down 20.2 percent from a year ago and 25.9 percent from the January peak.
Home sales fell for the sixth month in a row, but prices kept rising
Home sales declined for the sixth month in a row in July as higher mortgage rates and prices push prospective buyers out of the market.
Home Building Rates and Mortgage Demand Dramatically Drop While Costs Rise
The recent housing boom is showing signs of being in a slump. Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the downward trend in the market. Construction data released this week showed home sales and builds dropping as buyers feel the pressure of rising interest rates and costs. Demand for mortgages is also now the lowest it has been in 22 years, Bruun said. With these data points, Bruun predicts what will happen in the housing market over the next few months and what this will mean for buyers and sellers.
Startup East Goes Global Raises $1M to Connect Artists to Chinese Market
China-focused marketing company, East Goes Global, recently raised $1 million in a seed funding round, bringing its valuation to $10 million. East Goes Global is based in Los Angeles and provides a platform to connect U.S. entertainers to China and its rapidly growing consumer market. The startup has worked with artists like John Legend, Will Smith, and the Chainsmokers, by helping to market and promote their content across Chinese multimedia platforms. Andrew Spalter, founder and CEO of East Goes Global, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Lowe's warns of sales hit as pandemic-led home improvement boom fades
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) on Wednesday warned of a hit to 2022 sales as Americans facing high inflation cut back spending on discretionary home goods including patio furniture and grills.
CNBC
Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession,"...
ValueWalk
Housing Inflation Seems To Be Cooling Off
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The National Association of Realtors on Thursday announced that existing home sales declined 5.9% in July to a 4.81 million annual pace. The inventory of unsold homes is currently 1.31 million, which represents a 3.3-month supply at the current annual sales pace. Median home prices have risen 10.8% in the past year to 403,800, but actually declined 2.4% in the past month from June’s $413,800 median home price. So the Fed’s higher interest rate policy is now causing housing inflation to cool off, which is further evidence that the Fed will likely only have one more key interest rate increase.
NBC News
442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0