ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashdown, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swarkansasnews.com

The Brothers Tollett: Siblings back home with goal of serving

In 2002, Nashville Primary School got two new students. The children of teachers who had moved back to Nashville to be near family, Tyler Tollett began kindergarten while big brother Aaron started 2nd grade. “Our parents were our motivating force,” according to Tyler. “They forced us to always do our best.” Aaron adds, “They told us from an early age that they were not going to put us through college; we had to earn our own way through scholarships and work.”
NASHVILLE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Jordan to step in as interim police chief

According to City Manager Jay Ellington, the selection process is expected to take about 90 days and more than 30 applications are already being considered. The Hope Police Department arrested a Rockdale, Texas woman for burglary last Wednesday. Wake Village Police will be holding a class on home security tomorrow.
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College

Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Ashdown, AR
eparisextra.com

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
MyArkLaMiss

44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
arkadelphian.com

18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman

MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Richardson
swark.today

HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022

On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police announce date for Trunk or Treat

The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blitz#Espn#American Football
ktoy1047.com

Citizens awarded by sheriff after giving chase to manhunt suspect

The couple, Johnny and Victoria Stevens, gave chase to Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the face during a manhunt on Saturday, August 6. Aguilar had already shot two people in Hooks, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. Because of the couple’s...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy