holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes
CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Names Director of Engineering
The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.
Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship
A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Holtville-area Solar Farm Moves Forward
EL CENTRO — The Viking Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project west of Holtville will move forward so long as the developer negotiates “fair-share cost” demands made by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department. That point was made clear when the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved...
holtvilletribune.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial Reveals Dates of Lengthy LaBrucherie Closure
IMPERIAL — The planned reconstruction of LaBrucherie Road from Aten Road south to Treshill Road is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 29 through Nov. 27, according to a press release from the city of Imperial. The project is to include a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain...
holtvilletribune.com
Oral Histories Meant to Inspire Community
EL CENTRO — Community members from across the Imperial Valley previewed a small number of interviews from “Voices of the Valley,” an oral history project on pioneering African American and Asian American families. The “Voices of the Valley” interviews shared on Saturday, Aug. 20, at El Centro’s...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
kyma.com
Tracking below normal temperatures and more rain chances for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Due to the extra rain we received over the past several days here in Yuma it brought a slight improvement to our drought. Yuma was in the extreme now it moved down to severe, still not great but nice to see some improvement. More monsoonal...
kyma.com
Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
kyma.com
Growing along the Southern Border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
“Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans
"Right Turn for Yuma Veterans" hosted their 9th Annual Bowling Tournament Saturday afternoon at Inca Lanes to help raise money for their program. The post “Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
kyma.com
Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Reach Air effort first heart attack-saving procedure using balloon pump
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reach air has partnered with Pioneers Medical Center for more than 15 years now. For the first time ever, a full-on cardiac lab could help save more lives. The lab opened last May, but earlier this month, Pioneers added a balloon pump for patients having...
kyma.com
Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights: Week 1
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - There was no shortage of action in between the lines this week, featuring many teams from the desert southwest in week one of the 2022 season under the lights. Although there was a shortage of lights in one game. From Yuma to the Imperial Valley,...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles
HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. Holtville scored on...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Win in OT Thriller
IMPERIAL — In a football game that took more than 48 hours to complete, it all came down to one play in overtime that was going to decide the winner. Calexico High School’s defense rose to the occasion and stopped Palo Verde Valley’s game-winning two-point conversion attempt in overtime, giving the Bulldogs a 14-13 nonleague win over the Yellowjackets at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Saturday, Aug. 20.
