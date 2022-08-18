ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Don't expect a lot of Lions starters to play vs. Colts

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O90xd_0hMg0xhO00

Joint practices between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts have been a big hit for both squads. Being able to work directly against different guys than the players normally see in practice also offers the coaching staff an unusual chance to evaluate their players in different conditions.

As a result of the intensity and alacrity of the joint sessions the last two days, many Lions starters won’t play in Saturday’s preseason contest at Lucas Oil Field. The Lions starters on both sides of the ball saw considerable action against the Colts in the last two days of practice, and that will likely suffice for those who are established based on what head coach Dan Campbell said.

“There’ll be a number of these guys that will not play in this game,” Campbell said Thursday. “A number of our starters, because they’re getting kind of the bulk of the reps, and – but there’ll be a number of guys that have gotten the load here that will still play in this game.”

The Lions starters on both sides of the ball played the first series of the preseason opener last Friday. The first-team offense mowed through the Atlanta defense, but the Falcons own offense returned the favor against Detroit’s defensive starters.

Campbell elaborated that the joint practice work was likely enough to challenge many of the starters.

“Certainly, we’ve got a lot of battles still going on, but that would be the plan with this. That’s probably kind of like the structure of, you get two really good days of work and now you don’t really feel like you need to go to the game with them.”

Positions where the starting nod is still up for grabs could see some “starters” play. Those are almost exclusively on defense with the starting lineup on offense pretty well set already. Linebacker, slot CB and safety next to Tracy Walker are the primary competitive starting positions at this point in the leadup to the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Atlanta, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys DE Sam Williams opening eyes around league, opening up possibilities for Dallas defense

Sam Williams led the Cowboys defensive line in snaps for the second preseason game in a row. And the rookie is making the most of those chances. The Ole Miss product is showing not only why the Cowboys made him a second-round draft pick back in April, but also why he belongs in Dan Quinn’s heavy rotation at defensive end come September.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Starters#Falcons#American Football#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Mike Vrabel has funny way of describing Kyle Philips' quickness

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips was arguably the team’s biggest standout on offense during joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been the case all training camp, the rookie was a tough cover, flashing his shifty moves and quickness during the two-day event. One of his Philips’ highlights saw the UCLA product shake former Titans and current Bucs cornerback, Logan Ryan, out of his cleats.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury update: Greg Mancz left Bills practice on cart

The Buffalo Bills suffered an injury along their offensive line on Tuesday. The player spotlighted is Greg Mancz. According to multiple reports including The Athletic from Bills practice on Monday, Mancz left the workout early. He required assistance leaving the field as he was spotted on a cart with a trainer potentially nursing a foot injury:
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one's turning more heads than Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New England Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was just another name in a crowded receivers room at the beginning of training camp. That line of thinking has obviously changed after seeing the instant production from the former undrafted rookie out of Texas in the first two preseason games. He’s gone from a relative unknown to cracking ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10, along with leading conversations as a live underdog to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Escape clause: Cowboys executed most important preseason rule vs Chargers

In a night with many memorable moments for players competing for 53-man roster spots, the team completed its objectives of putting together a better performance than the previous week and eliminating many of their costly penalties. There were many individual standout performances, and that in turn made the total product look much better than it did against the Denver Broncos the previous week.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy