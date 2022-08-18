Civil Rights organization to send nearly half-a-million dollars to Uvalde shooting victims

Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
LULAC donates nearly half a million dollars to Uvalde shooting victims’ families
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly three months have passed since the Robb Elementary School tragedy. Still, families of the victims will have some financial relief thanks to a donation from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). LULAC raised nearly half a million dollars in its national campaign “Pray...
‘We’re here to support the families’ | Uvalde families receive almost $500,000 from LULAC donation
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde families of the victims from the Robb Elementary shooting will be receiving nearly $500,000 as a donation from the League of United Latin American Citizens. “We came together as Americans and Texans to help those that have suffered as a consequence of gun violence...
Civil rights attorney plans to file $27 billion lawsuit for Uvalde school tragedy victims
The 90-day mark is coming up since the Robb Elementary school shooting that happened on May 24. Uvalde parents, like Adam Martinez believe there has been little to no accountability, "somethings need to change and maybe it needs to start at the top, change the culture of everything." Martinez's son...
LULAC donates $500,000 to Uvalde victims’ families
"So what we decided... was enough is enough, we had heard calls from all over the state of Texas, that the families were getting frustrated, that nobody who had set up these funds was actually distributing them," Rosales explained.
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families
UVALDE — Alfred Garza III wakes up around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers
BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who've slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has...
Texas artists honor the Uvalde victims with 21 murals they hope will help healing
The idea was not to forget the victims' faces, says the project's creator, which is why they are depicted in large murals. Artists from throughout Texas volunteered their time and talent.
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
Burned body found off rural road southeast of Bandera
Two people who were looking for lost property made the discovery. The body is so decomposed that a speculation on the I.D. cannot be made.
Bandera's The Dough Joe 'coffeezeria' set to begin $80K remodel
Ever had a breakfast pizza before?
Poison’s Bret Michaels offers Uvalde victims’ families free tickets to Sunday’s concert at Alamodome
UVALDE, Texas – The front man for the 80s rock band Poison has offered free tickets to Sunday’s show at the Alamodome for families of the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting victims. Bret Michaels extended the offer after an interview with Uvalde Radio’s Robert Miguel. “There’s not...
