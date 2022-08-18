Read full article on original website
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
Couple honored for following Bowie Co. murder suspect who shot deputy
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is honoring a couple that helped law enforcement track down a murder suspect who shot a deputy in the face.
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
ktoy1047.com
Citizens awarded by sheriff after giving chase to manhunt suspect
The couple, Johnny and Victoria Stevens, gave chase to Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the face during a manhunt on Saturday, August 6. Aguilar had already shot two people in Hooks, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. Because of the couple’s...
hopeprescott.com
Karavious Eason Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Karavious Eason, 24, of Nashville, AR. Mr. Eason was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, driving while intoxicated drugs, and refusal to submit to BAC. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Eason was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
eparisextra.com
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
ktoy1047.com
Jordan to step in as interim police chief
According to City Manager Jay Ellington, the selection process is expected to take about 90 days and more than 30 applications are already being considered. The Hope Police Department arrested a Rockdale, Texas woman for burglary last Wednesday. Wake Village Police will be holding a class on home security tomorrow.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana, Arkansas, police issue BOLO Alert for missing juvenile
Lee Cheatham, age 17, is a black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt. If you have seen Cheatham, or suspect you know his whereabouts, contact Detective...
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
KTBS
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
texarkanafyi.com
Happening this Weekend in Texarkana – August 19 & 20
Another weekend full of fun and entertainment in Texarkana and surrounding areas. This is our weekly rundown of events and activities for the weekend, from Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes. The Pioneer Days Festival is underway in New Boston Texas this weekend. The carnival rides, fair foods, live music, and...
starlocalmedia.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
As many people in East Texas do their best to navigate higher prices for practically everything right now, one Diana, Texas restaurant owner has announced they will be keeping prices at a reasonable level. There's an adorable little spot sitting at 2205 Highway 259 in Diana, TX called Pop's Last...
swark.today
The Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce holds Ribbon Cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring
The Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring in downtown Hope today. Owner Operator, Sasha Smith is licensed in Therapy Lymphatic Drainage, Wood Therapy and Vacuum Butt Lifting for Body Contouring. Mayor, Don Still was present and said, “I am excited to...
