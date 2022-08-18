ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Kalb, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days

Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Citizens awarded by sheriff after giving chase to manhunt suspect

The couple, Johnny and Victoria Stevens, gave chase to Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the face during a manhunt on Saturday, August 6. Aguilar had already shot two people in Hooks, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. Because of the couple’s...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
State
Texas State
City
De Kalb, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
hopeprescott.com

Karavious Eason Charged With Possession of Cocaine

On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Karavious Eason, 24, of Nashville, AR. Mr. Eason was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, driving while intoxicated drugs, and refusal to submit to BAC. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Eason was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
eparisextra.com

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Jordan to step in as interim police chief

According to City Manager Jay Ellington, the selection process is expected to take about 90 days and more than 30 applications are already being considered. The Hope Police Department arrested a Rockdale, Texas woman for burglary last Wednesday. Wake Village Police will be holding a class on home security tomorrow.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulton Street#Dkpd
KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
texarkanafyi.com

Happening this Weekend in Texarkana – August 19 & 20

Another weekend full of fun and entertainment in Texarkana and surrounding areas. This is our weekly rundown of events and activities for the weekend, from Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes. The Pioneer Days Festival is underway in New Boston Texas this weekend. The carnival rides, fair foods, live music, and...
NEW BOSTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
HARLETON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy