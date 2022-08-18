ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Freedom football countdown to kickoff: Defending district champs look to hit ground running vs Emmaus Week 1

It was August 16 and not August 26, which was a good thing for Freedom. “We’re a work in progress. We’re not ready to play a game yet,” Patriots coach Jason Roeder said flatly after a morning practice. “Hopefully, we will be. But we’re not ready yet.” Most coaches around the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and those who follow Lehigh Valley high school football expect Freedom to be ready to ...
EMMAUS, PA
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz girls volleyball preview: State runners-up Cox and Grafton begin the season as teams to beat

5 things you should know Champs in charge Princess Anne again was on the coaching search after Brandon Duvall moved out of state. Replacing him will be Chase Howard (head coach) and Courtland Scharenborg (assistant), two alums who led the Cavaliers’ boys team to three straight state championships between 2013 and 2015. Howard, the 2015 All-Tidewater Player of the Year, played at Harvard while ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy