Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Much of Region Impacted By Showers, Downpours, Possible Thunderstorms
Our first round of showers are already starting to develop across the south, courtesy of a warm front pushing northeast from the mid Atlantic states. With it we'll continue to see showers, downpours and possible embedded thunderstorms affecting much of the region Monday afternoon and through the evening. Showers, downpours,...
NECN
Rhode Island Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Saturday. A spokesperson for the governor says McKee tested positive on Saturday night. McKee is vaccinated and has twice received a booster shot. He is currently taking antiviral medications and will isolate for five days while continuing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine
Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute
The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
Comments / 0