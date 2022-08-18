ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges In New York

Rap artist Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he was part of a scheme to move illegal narcotics in New York and New Jersey. William Junior Maxwell II, professionally known as Fetty Wap, appeared in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York on Monday, according to the New York Post. The "Trap Queen" artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of narcontics through Long Island’s Suffolk County to Fetty Wap’s native New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police

On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anne Heche 'Legally Dead' After Suffering Severe Brain Injury As A Result Of Crash, Rep Says

Anne Heche is brain dead following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week, according to her representative. "While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation," the statement provided by a spokesperson to NBC News reads.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Accused Whitey Bulger Murder Look-Out Ordered Held Without Bail

Sean McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout for the men who allegedly killed Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in prison in 2018. He was subsequently released on probation before he was charged in the case. A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger...
BOSTON, MA
