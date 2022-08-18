Read full article on original website
Rapper A$AP Rocky Formally Charged In Connection With 2021 Hollywood Shooting
Rakim Mayers, AKA A$AP Rocky, was arrested in April after he and his then-pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, returned from vacationing in Barbados. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has now officially charged him with assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Rap artist A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault in...
Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges In New York
Rap artist Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he was part of a scheme to move illegal narcotics in New York and New Jersey. William Junior Maxwell II, professionally known as Fetty Wap, appeared in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York on Monday, according to the New York Post. The "Trap Queen" artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of narcontics through Long Island’s Suffolk County to Fetty Wap’s native New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police
On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
California Man Convicted In 1976 School Bus Hijacking Officially Granted Parole
A California man who spent more than four decades in prison after being convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children outside San Francisco has been officially paroled. Frederick Woods was officially paroled by a California parole board on Aug. 16, according to online corrections records. His release is now pending, corrections officials also confirmed.
California Ranch Hand Convinced People To Murder Plastic Surgeon And A Fellow Worker
Shortly before midnight on July 5, 2006, a call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Dr. Esfandiar “Steven” Kadivar, a retired Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, had been shot on his 200-acre pistachio and alfalfa spread in Lancaster, a town in Antelope Valley. The call was...
Doctor Accused Of Hiring Dark Web Kidnapper To Target His Estranged Wife Pleads Guilty
Robert Ilg, a Washington doctor, pleaded guilty of hiring someone to kidnap his estranged wife, only months after offering a hitman Bitcoin to assault a former employee. A Spokane medical doctor accused of hiring someone on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of threats in interstate commerce as part of a plea deal.
The Trigger Of Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins On 'Rust' Film Set Had To Be Pulled, FBI Report Concludes
Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said the FBI report has been “misconstrued” and said a recent report from the medical examiner ruling Halyna Hutchins' death as an accident was the "critical" finding in the case. The gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have fired unless...
Scott Peterson's Attorneys Argue For New Trial In Murders Of His Wife, Unborn Son
Scott Peterson was in court Thursday as his attorneys argued the former Modesto fertilizer salesman should get a new trial for the murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son. Peterson, 49, sat in court wearing a dark orange uniform and blue face mask, as prosecutors...
Author Salman Rushdie Attacked, Apparently Stabbed On New York Stage Ahead Of Lecture
Salman Rushdie, the author whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied...
Anne Heche 'Legally Dead' After Suffering Severe Brain Injury As A Result Of Crash, Rep Says
Anne Heche is brain dead following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week, according to her representative. "While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation," the statement provided by a spokesperson to NBC News reads.
Man Accused Of Robbing Kim Kardashian In 2016 Paris Heist Shifts Blame, Says Stars Should Be 'Less Showy'
One of the men charged with robbing Kim Kardashian shifted the blame onto her, saying crimes like these may not happen if celebrities were “a little less showy” on social media. Yunis Abbas (spelled ‘Yunice’ in French newspapers) was one of 12 people charged with stealing a small...
FBI Report Details Alleged Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Plane Incident From 2016
Brad Pitt allegedly accused Angelina Jolie of “ruining this family” during a 2016 flight on the former couple’s private jet that the actress claimed had turned physical, according to an FBI report. The report, which was obtained by NBC News, provided apparent details about the tension-filled alleged...
Accused Whitey Bulger Murder Look-Out Ordered Held Without Bail
Sean McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout for the men who allegedly killed Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in prison in 2018. He was subsequently released on probation before he was charged in the case. A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger...
Mafia Hitman, Two Other Men Indicted In Boston Mob Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger’s 2018 Prison Killing
Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero, and Sean McKinnon all face charges in connection to the 2018 killing of James "Whitey" Bulger, who was beaten to death in his cell at UPS Hazleton hours after he was transferred from a Florida prison. Three men, including a former mafia...
Trial Date Set For Queens Woman Who Fatally Shoved Beloved Broadway Voice Coach
A New York woman accused of shoving an 87-year-old voice coach to her death on a Manhattan street will head to trial in just over a month. Lauren Pazienza’s case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 6, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. A judge set the date during Pazienza’s brief court appearance Tuesday.
