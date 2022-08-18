Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday
RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
WTAP
Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend at The Gathering in Parkersburg a shoe giveaway was held for students from pre-k to high school. Operation kids soles collected hundreds of shoes thanks to ‘The Health Plan’ who donated $10,000 to the operation. “In Parkersburg here and in Wood...
WTAP
Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials in Belpre are looking out for students and their families through the Eagle “Clawset” program. Clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and other necessities line a small room in Belpre Middle School. Founder/School Psychologist Assistant Michael Seebaugh said they give donated items to...
WTAP
Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well. A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board. The fair entertains people of all ages from young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary E. Smyrnioudis, M.D., who...
WTAP
7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction. They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory. Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood...
WTAP
Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming parade rolled through town this afternoon as many watched on from Market St. Many in the crowd, old and young gathered to watch the parade. Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Stephens, David M.
David M. Stephens, 78, of Parkersburg, died August 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milford S. and Jane Elizabeth Gocke Stephens. David graduated from Parkersburg High School Class of 1962, then from Glenville State College in...
WTAP
Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city. The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years. This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg Metallica scholarship students get first-hand concert experience
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of West Virginia University at Parkersburg students get the chance to experience the work that goes into putting on a concert. A group of WVU-Parkersburg students got the chance to experience what it’s like to behind the scenes of setting up a concert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sister Rita Marie turning 100
PARKERSBURG — The sister who ran St. Joseph’s Hospital and Wheeling Hospital is turning 100 next week. Sister Rita Marie von Berg, CSJ, will celebrate her centennial on Aug. 27. “I thank God every day for the graces and blessings he has bestowed on me and the gifts...
WTAP
This is Home: The spirit of Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming celebration kicks off this evening. Two people who have shown the true spirit of Homecoming to help keep the event going. When we asked who the most dedicated and long-lasting volunteers were, Charlotte Nestor and Rick Modesitt were the first names to...
WTAP
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WTAP
Obituary: James, Marla Jean
Marla Jean James, 63, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 2, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gaylord Kyle and Helen Louise (Ross) McConnell. Marla graduated from Doddridge County High School...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers occurred in Wood County between July 25-29: * Cathy Asar and Mathew Sweeny executor of the estate of Robert Asar to M & J Enterprises of Marietta LLC, all interest tract 1.89 acres and tract 14.69 WV St Rt #14 and all interest 60th St less exception, Williams District, $650,000.
Comments / 0