ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials in Belpre are looking out for students and their families through the Eagle “Clawset” program. Clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and other necessities line a small room in Belpre Middle School. Founder/School Psychologist Assistant Michael Seebaugh said they give donated items to...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well. A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board. The fair entertains people of all ages from young...
WATERFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
County
Wood County, WV
Wood County, WV
Education
Wood County, WV
Government
WTAP

Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction. They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory. Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming parade rolled through town this afternoon as many watched on from Market St. Many in the crowd, old and young gathered to watch the parade. Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Open House#Wood Co#Wood County Schools#Madison Elementary School
WTAP

Obituary: Stephens, David M.

David M. Stephens, 78, of Parkersburg, died August 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milford S. and Jane Elizabeth Gocke Stephens. David graduated from Parkersburg High School Class of 1962, then from Glenville State College in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city. The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years. This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sister Rita Marie turning 100

PARKERSBURG — The sister who ran St. Joseph’s Hospital and Wheeling Hospital is turning 100 next week. Sister Rita Marie von Berg, CSJ, will celebrate her centennial on Aug. 27. “I thank God every day for the graces and blessings he has bestowed on me and the gifts...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

This is Home: The spirit of Homecoming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming celebration kicks off this evening. Two people who have shown the true spirit of Homecoming to help keep the event going. When we asked who the most dedicated and long-lasting volunteers were, Charlotte Nestor and Rick Modesitt were the first names to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: James, Marla Jean

Marla Jean James, 63, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 2, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gaylord Kyle and Helen Louise (Ross) McConnell. Marla graduated from Doddridge County High School...
GREENWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man sought by police taken into custody Friday

BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
BELPRE, OH
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers occurred in Wood County between July 25-29: * Cathy Asar and Mathew Sweeny executor of the estate of Robert Asar to M & J Enterprises of Marietta LLC, all interest tract 1.89 acres and tract 14.69 WV St Rt #14 and all interest 60th St less exception, Williams District, $650,000.
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy