Lanes cleared on I-75 NB after crash
According to ODOT, the left two lanes are blocked between SR-48/Main Street to SR-4/Keowee Street due to a crash on Monday morning.
Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
Trooper hit by car, taken to hospital in Beavercreek Twp.
GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being hit by a car on Trebein Road in Butler Township early Sunday morning. Around 4 a.m. troopers were called to a car that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebein road. When they arrived on scene troopers found the car in a ditch abandoned, according to a release.
1 taken to hospital after shooting on Delaware Ave. in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in Dayton. Crews were called to the cross of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue on the report of gunshots in the area around 11:51 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Shooting breaks...
Police investigating report of shots fired in Trotwood Sunday night
TROTWOOD — Crews are investigating a report of shots fired on Salem Avenue in Trotwood Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near the AutoZone at around 8:21 p.m., dispatchers told News Center 7. Shots were...
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits the Miami Valley
Tornado warnings were issued in Kettering, Beavercreek and Riverside and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in northern parts of Warren County.
At least 1 person taken to Dayton Children’s after vehicle flipped over in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over Saturday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Miamisburg. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Auburn...
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
Storms leave hundreds of Miami Valley residents without power
Sunday’s storms have left some Ohio Edison and AES Ohio customers without power. At least 315 AES Ohio customers are also without power as of 10:35 p.m. due to Sunday’s storms, according to AES Ohio’s website. Less than 200 Ohio Edison customers are without power mainly in...
Hundreds without power after severe weather
Tornado warnings were issued in Kettering, Beavercreek and Riverside and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in northern parts of Warren County.
At least 3 people hospitalized in crash on SB-75 in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — At least three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 Southbound in West Carrollton, according to dispatchers. >>Trooper hit by car, taken to hospital in Beavercreek Twp. Crews responded to the area of Southbound 75 near Dixie Drive at...
2 people rescued from high water in Dayton after Sunday’s storms
DAYTON — Two people were rescued after being stuck on high water in Dayton Sunday evening after storms moved through. >>‘I couldn’t believe it;’ Reaction from residents at Kettering apartment after Sunday’s storms. Crews were dispatched to the area of Stanley Avenue and Keowee Street...
House destroyed after overnight fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middletown that was called out late Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a house fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB, 3 injured
According to West Carrollton police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 southbound near exit 47.
OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clinton Co.
Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. The 40-year-old driver of the truck was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
