Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Northeast battles severe drought
Severe weather conditions this summer are responsible for a drought that’s expanding its reach in the Northeast region. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY and Somara Theodore tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 20, 2022.
CNBC
China issues first national drought emergency amid scorching temperatures
China issued its first drought emergency this year as scorching temperatures dry up areas of the Yangtze River and put pressure on the power grid while the country battles a record-breaking heatwave. Authorities issued the national yellow alert late on Thursday after China's central and southern provinces endured weeks of...
Receding waters of China's Yangtze River reveals ancient Buddhist statues
A drought and heat wave in southwestern China have revealed 600-year-old Buddhist statues on a rocky outcrop in the Yangtze River.Aug. 22, 2022.
NBC News
442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1