Northeast battles severe drought

Severe weather conditions this summer are responsible for a drought that’s expanding its reach in the Northeast region. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY and Somara Theodore tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 20, 2022.
China issues first national drought emergency amid scorching temperatures

China issued its first drought emergency this year as scorching temperatures dry up areas of the Yangtze River and put pressure on the power grid while the country battles a record-breaking heatwave. Authorities issued the national yellow alert late on Thursday after China's central and southern provinces endured weeks of...
NBC News

