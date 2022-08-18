ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC serial bank robber sentenced to 5 years in prison

By Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRLaG_0hMfwsFp00

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison.

According to information to which David William Plyler, 62, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty, between December 2019 and February 2020, Plyler robbed four banks in Gaston and Union Counties.

On December 18, 2019, authorities said Plyler robbed a BB&T bank located at 601 Hawley Avenue in Belmont. On that date, Plyler walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

The teller told Plyler she was unable to read the note, at which point Plyler began to yell and demand money. The teller complied, handed Plyler $2,630 in cash, and Plyler fled the scene, officials said.

The second robbery occurred on January 7, 2020, when Plyler entered a SunTrust Bank located at 118 N. Main Street in Belmont. As with the previous robbery, Plyler entered the branch and handed a teller a note that said, “Give me your 20s, 50s, and 100s.”

As the teller was gathering the money, Plyler told the teller to hurry up and that he had a bomb in his pocket. After taking the cash, Plyler approached another teller to demand money. Plyler repeated to the second teller that he had a bomb in his jacket. The second teller complied with Plyler’s demand for money and then Plyler left the bank, authorities said.

On February 3, 2020, Belmont Police responded to a bank robbery at the BB&T branch on Hawley Avenue in Belmont. Court records show that, upon entering the bank, Plyler approached a teller and demanded cash. When the teller told Plyler she did not have a lot of cash, Plyler told her, “Open the drawer, I know you have money in there.” Plyler took approximately $1,600 in cash from the teller and he fled the scene.

The final robbery occurred on February 20, 2020, at a SunTrust Bank located at 307 Unionville Indian Trail Road, in Indian Trail. According to court records, Plyler entered the branch, approached a bank teller station, and handed the teller a note that stated, “This is a robbery, give me all the money.” The teller gave Plyler approximately $10,000 in cash and Plyler left the bank in a gray Nissan vehicle.

‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says

As described in court documents, a vehicle matching the bank robber’s Nissan was located and deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull the vehicle over. Plyler did not comply and proceeded to attempt to flee, authorities said.

Plyler was eventually pulled over and arrested after he entered South Carolina. Inside Plyler’s vehicle, law enforcement found $10,685 in cash, various items including fake mustaches and wigs Plyler wore during the bank robberies, and a handwritten demand note.

On December 29, 2021, Plyler pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

AP_000256.981fffa0e58241b58d9586abd97f4b3e.1644
3d ago

That’s all he gets for robbing not one, but FOUR banks?!!! U usually get more than five years for only robbing one bank, let alone 4.😒 I’m done…

FOX8 News

