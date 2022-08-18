ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees

Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat

August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hepatitis B#Linus Covid#General Health#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
athomeincarlsbad.com

Oceanside Market Report July 2022

Here’s the Oceanside Market Report for July 2022. Check out the Oceanside Market Report for June as a comparison. 163 homes sold in Oceanside’s 4 zip codes in July, 8 fewer sales than in June (down 5%). Here’s the breakdown of overall activity. Single Family Homes Sold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy