San Diego Area COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 10 to 311 in Latest Report
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 10 to 311, according to state data released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 36 and the number of available hospital beds increased by five to 265. San Diego County...
FDA warns of false negatives with at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA last week issued an advisory for people to help reduce the risk of a false negative with at-home testing.
KPBS
New CDC isolation guidelines signal move to 'chronic' phase of the pandemic
Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed COVID isolation guidelines, signaling a move by government agencies to issue public health policies that stand the greatest chances of actually being followed by a population that is growing COVID-weary. Under the new recommendations, the onus of mitigation lies...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees
Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
sandiegocountynews.com
How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat
August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
San Diego home values dip as market adjusts
It mirrors a cooldown seen across the country -- but the typical home value here is still a whopping $894,246, per Zillow.
La Mesa Apartments with Renovated Units Sold to Personal Trust for $4M
A 12-unit apartment building on Date Avenue in La Mesa has been sold for $4.05 million, according to a real estate firm. Aaron Bove, the senior managing director in the San Diego and Del Mar office of Marcus & Millichap, and Frank McLin, of Heartland Real Estate, represented the seller, a limited liability company.
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
Governor Newsom announces $4.7B to address youth mental health
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced nearly $5 billion for youth mental health as kids head back to school and youth nationwide are reporting more symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Construction Begins for 145-Unit ‘Urban Village’ Apartments in National City
Two nonprofit organizations broke ground last week for a 145-unit affordable apartment complex less than half a mile from City Hall in National City. The urban village-style Kimball Highland Apartments are being developed by Community HousingWorks in partnership with San Ysidro Health and the city. “The Kimball Highland groundbreaking reinforces...
athomeincarlsbad.com
Oceanside Market Report July 2022
Here’s the Oceanside Market Report for July 2022. Check out the Oceanside Market Report for June as a comparison. 163 homes sold in Oceanside’s 4 zip codes in July, 8 fewer sales than in June (down 5%). Here’s the breakdown of overall activity. Single Family Homes Sold...
Researchers highlight San Diego’s weakest cliffs
Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers are using advanced technology trying to understand which cliffs in California are falling the fastest.
Thousands of Terminal 2 travelers at San Diego International Airport forced to rescreen, flights resume
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of passengers at San Diego International Airport were forced to deplane and return to security after a security breach involving an unscreened piece of luggage prompted evacuations on Thursday. TSA said in a statement,. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. today at San Diego International Airport, a...
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
First Operational Anti-Missile Laser Installed on San Diego-Based Destroyer
Lockheed Martin has installed the first operational anti-missile laser aboard a San Diego-based destroyer for testing over the coming year. The HELIOS laser was installed on the USS Preble and integrated with its sophisticated Aegis radar and fire-control system during maintenance at Naval Base San Diego. Lockheed Martin describes the...
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
