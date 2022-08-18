ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Officials: Serial purse-snatcher arrested after more than 40 thefts in Clackamas

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspected serial purse-snatcher who is accused of stealing pursues from over 40 women over the last year.

Officials believe there may be additional victims and are seeking tips.

According to CCSO, Darren Dean Goff, 40, prowled around the Costco in Clackamas (13130 SE 84th Ave) and targeted single women loading groceries into their cars. He would reportedly steal their purses, along with their wallets and/or credit cards, and use the cards to make fraudulent purchases in the Clackamas and Happy Valley areas.

CCSO says thanks to eyewitness accounts, surveillance footage, and other information, they were able to link Goff to several theft cases.

On Aug. 8, deputies attempted to arrest Goff, but he was able to elude them in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

A week later, around 8:30 p.m., Clackamas County SWAT executed a search warrant at Goff’s residence and found him located in the driveway, sitting in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Gresham.

According to CCSO, Goff tried to get away on foot after exiting the vehicle but was apprehended by a K9 Unit. Deputies also said that Goff was in possession of a handgun.

Goff was taken to a local hospital and treated for a dog bite injury he sustained while being arrested, according to CCSO. After his release, he was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and booked on multiple charges . His bail is currently set at $150,000

CCSO detectives are looking to determine if there are additional victims. If you were a recent victim of a similar theft or have information on criminal activity involving Goff, contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case # 22-018503.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

