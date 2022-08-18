Read full article on original website
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Scarlet Nation
Where Is UNC Ranked After Horton's Commitment?
With 3-star defensive end Joshua Horton committing to North Carolina on Friday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings. Horton popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class...
Five-star wing scheduling visit to Durham
Rosedale Christian Academy (Va.) small forward Trentyn Flowers is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar but has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. So one could say the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is not officially a target — ...
No. 11 Hillside handles No. 12 Panther Creek, 56-10
Durham, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets blew out the Panther Creek Catamounts in a Triangle-area non-conference showdown in the first week of the season on Friday. Things started out well for the Catamounts, as they scored their lone touchdown of the game in the first quarter to get out to a 7-0 lead.
Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms
This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
Raynor racks up over 500 yards, 7 TDs as No. 3 East Forsyth wins shootout over NW Guilford
Kernersville, N.C. — East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Raynor kicked off his senior campaign in style, leading the Eagles to a 49-38 win at home over Northwest Guilford. Raynor did most of his damage on the ground, running for four touchdowns and a career-high 337 yards on just 12 carries (28.1 yards per carry). But he was also effective through the air, compiling 175 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Southwest Guilford High School tightens security ahead of football season
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
Winston-Salem, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem. The East Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
WBTV
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury gave more information on Monday as to what may have prompted a panic near the end of the Salisbury High-West Rowan football game at Ludwig Stadium on Friday night. They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun”...
alamancenews.com
Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion
More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
North Carolina man wins $100K off lottery ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after a $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his own store ended up being a winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paul Jackson Jr, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax […]
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
I-40 East crash closes lane in Greensboro near Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220, near Exit 220 for Randleman Road. The closure began at 2:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:40 p.m. The anticipated […]
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
High Point University
Family Friday Staff Feature: Gina Weathers
Gina Weathers has been a member of the HPU family for nearly 10 years. She is the assistant director of admissions for parent and alumni engagement, and connects parents of newly admitted students with parents of current and alumni HPU students. How do you contribute to HPU’s mission to ensure...
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
