ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities

By KION 5/46
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128gdb_0hMfuDQy00

Ricardo Tovar, KION

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police.

Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is also responding.

Road Closures are at Freedom and Buena Vista Drive, Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas and Buena Vista Drive and Manfre Road.

Stay with KION for more details when they become available.

The post Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

2 small planes collide in Santa Cruz County, fatalities reported

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Two small private planes were involved in a mid-air collision around 3 p.m. Thursday in south Santa Cruz County, a law enforcement official told KRON4. There are reports of multiple fatalities, according to City of Watsonville officials. The planes crash-landed near Watsonville Municipal Airport after colliding in the air. It’s currently […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Officials: Three killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said, Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed, Thursday, at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Buena Vista Drive
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield house fire deemed accidental

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
fox5ny.com

San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man convicted on four rape charges of a 17-year-old

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A 46-year-old man was convicted on four rape charges Thursday in a Salinas courtroom, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Carlos Sepulveda Melgoza was found guilty of forcible rape of a minor over 14, forcible oral copulation of a minor over 14, unlawful sexual intercourse and incest, said The post Salinas man convicted on four rape charges of a 17-year-old appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested

(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico

A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
GILROY, CA
svvoice.com

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy