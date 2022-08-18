Read full article on original website
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Bird word good so far￼
KINGMAN – No significant incidents or injuries have occurred during the first 5.5 months of the Bird Scooter Pilot program in Kingman. Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley delivered a progress report on the stand-up electric scooter rental trial run during the August 16 city council meeting. “I’m happy to...
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Leash law applies in parks, along shoreline
BULLHEAD CITY — Earlier this year, off-duty Bullhead City Police Lt. Andrew Sevillano gave a stern lecture to a couple of Tri-state residents who were allowing their two dogs to run free along the shores of the Colorado River near the Arizona Veterans Memorial Park. Sevillano, at the site...
MAGNET makes fentanyl traffic bust
KINGMAN – An ongoing investigation of fentanyl sales in Mohave County has led to a drug bust about 20 miles east of Kingman. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a DPS trooper assigned to the MAGNET narcotics task force made a traffic stop on U.S. 93 at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy David Wagner has received the Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people inside afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Trailer comes loose, takes out power pole
BULLHEAD CITY – On Wednesday, August 17 at 1:13 pm, 899 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members in the Willow Valley area of Mohave Valley, lost power for approximately an hour after a utility trailer came loose from the vehicle towing it along Boundary Cone Road and crashed into a power pole tearing down the pole and three primary electrical lines.
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
Man found dead at Topock Marina
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church getting back on its feet following COVID
BULLHEAD CITY – This is the church that was located/established at Davis Camp in 1966! There’s currently a paved path originating from Davis Camp that passes the left-behind chapel and continues north through the hills and to the dam. The congregation of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church wasn’t...
Three Farmer’s Market to choose from
KINGMAN – Sunday, August 21 Pitchfork Farmer’s Market Pitchfork Market will be hosting Dog Days of Summer Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a few rescue organizations, groomers and vet clinics. Pitchfork Market is located inside Beale Celebrations downtown. They will have live music and food vendors as well as small business merchants. For those interested in participating, please reach out to pitchforkmarketevents@gmail.com or by phone 623-249-1157.
Live Concert in the Park Aug. 21
KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman present 66 West live at Metcalfe Park Sunday, Aug. 21 beginning at 4 p.m.! If you enjoy classic rock, country, and blues then this band is for you! Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W Beale St. Bring your blankets and chairs, and enjoy the music!
