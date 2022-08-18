Read full article on original website
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
2022 Toyota Tundra put to the test in the Arizona desert. Arizona's Family is giving viewers an exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test. Chandler fourth grader wins Intel's crane naming contest. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. A fourth grader at Chandler...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
12news.com
Tornado reported in Arizona was the only twister recorded in US on Sunday
A tornado reported in northwest Arizona was the only twister recorded in U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Krystle Henderson has the details.
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: FOX 10's Meteorologist breaks down Arizona's busy monsoon season
Part 1: FOX 10's Christina Carilla sits down with meteorologist Krystal Ortiz to talk about Arizona's busy monsoon season, and she breaks down all we need to know about the weather we see. Part 2: We explore Arizona's extreme drought issues and the news of the state, along with other western states, getting less water allotments in the future from the Colorado River.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
travelawaits.com
10 Cozy Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
scottsdale.org
Bobcats aiming to make a backyard a home
Chasing wild bobcats may not seem like a good idea but the Arizona Fish and Game Department calls it the best way to keep them from starting families in your backyard and adding to the growing population of bobcats putting down roots in residential areas. “Anecdotally, it’s more than just...
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
12news.com
Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday
PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
News 8 KFMB
Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma | Will it work?
YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma. However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants. The price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said...
KSLTV
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
