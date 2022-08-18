ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday

EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘An embarrassing moment for the church’: Outrage after sainthood effort for Father Vincent Capodanno is suspended

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An advisory panel of theological consultants tasked with judging possible saints has recommended to suspend the cause for Fr. Vincent Capodanno’s sainthood, claiming the Staten Island-born heroic military chaplain who served courageously in the Vietnam War with the United States Marine Corps, does not deserve the consideration.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Famous First Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Mayor’s wife, town marshal square off at the church

MONTVALE—This week 125 years ago, Montvale’s first lady faced down the town marshal. He threatened to take her church organ; she threatened to shoot him. Here is that story. The former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (the Old Stone Church) at the corner of Grand Avenue and Woodland Road...
MONTVALE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s Laird still distilling the same hard liquor founding fathers drank

New Jersey can boast of having the very first spirit and hard liquor produced in America. William Laird a Scottish immigrant settled in Colts Neck in Monmouth County in 1698 surrounded by a large number of apple orchards. Laird was a distiller back in Scotland where he produced applejack from the plentiful apples that the surrounding orchards produced. While his original intent was for personal consumption and to share with his neighbors he ramped up his production since Colts Neck was a stage coach stopping place.
COLTS NECK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday

It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
NEWARK, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

