Read full article on original website
Related
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
‘An embarrassing moment for the church’: Outrage after sainthood effort for Father Vincent Capodanno is suspended
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An advisory panel of theological consultants tasked with judging possible saints has recommended to suspend the cause for Fr. Vincent Capodanno’s sainthood, claiming the Staten Island-born heroic military chaplain who served courageously in the Vietnam War with the United States Marine Corps, does not deserve the consideration.
themontclairgirl.com
Famous First Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Proud Pakistanis dance, parade through N.J. town to celebrate culture, independence (PHOTOS)
Hundreds turned out in Edison on Sunday to commemorate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan. The celebration got underway at 12 p.m. noon in Papaianni Park and is scheduled to conclude at 8:30 p.m. It’s included a flag raising ceremony at 3 p.m. and a 4:30 p.m. parade. The Pakistan American Council and Day Parade Committee are the hosts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepressgroup.net
Mayor’s wife, town marshal square off at the church
MONTVALE—This week 125 years ago, Montvale’s first lady faced down the town marshal. He threatened to take her church organ; she threatened to shoot him. Here is that story. The former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (the Old Stone Church) at the corner of Grand Avenue and Woodland Road...
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Max Weinberg, Smithereens teaming for free NJ concert. Yes, free
The E Street Band’s drummer since the mid-70’s and New Jersey’s own Max Weinberg has a gift for New Jersey. A free concert. No strings attached. And he’s teaming with The Smithereens, the New Jersey hard alt-rock band that inspired Nirvana. The concert is happening at...
New Jersey’s Laird still distilling the same hard liquor founding fathers drank
New Jersey can boast of having the very first spirit and hard liquor produced in America. William Laird a Scottish immigrant settled in Colts Neck in Monmouth County in 1698 surrounded by a large number of apple orchards. Laird was a distiller back in Scotland where he produced applejack from the plentiful apples that the surrounding orchards produced. While his original intent was for personal consumption and to share with his neighbors he ramped up his production since Colts Neck was a stage coach stopping place.
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
essexnewsdaily.com
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
A grand hotel once overlooked Montclair (History and Heritage)
The Hotel Montclair opened its doors on May 1, 1907, high above Montclair on Crestmont Road, offering panoramic views with 400 feet of frontage on the cliff overlooking the town. The gracious hotel, built in the California mission style, offered “every comfort and convenience to be had,” according to a...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
New York City’s 9/11 Tribute Museum shuts its doors
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in lower Manhattan is closing its doors. The museum had major struggles with attendance, continued sponsorship and couldn’t come back after the effects of the pandemic. Attendance to the museum took a major drop from 500,000 in 2011 to just over 25,000 last year. The...
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1