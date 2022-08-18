Read full article on original website
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy David Wagner has received the Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people inside afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle. Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the morning last Wednesday for suspicion of battery on a spouse.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man arrested on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 for suspicion of battery on a spouse. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
knau.org
Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman
Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman. Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th. Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the...
Mohave Daily News
Leash law applies in parks, along shoreline
BULLHEAD CITY — Earlier this year, off-duty Bullhead City Police Lt. Andrew Sevillano gave a stern lecture to a couple of Tri-state residents who were allowing their two dogs to run free along the shores of the Colorado River near the Arizona Veterans Memorial Park. Sevillano, at the site...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Mohave Daily News
ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange
KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40. The grant money...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bird word good so far￼
KINGMAN – No significant incidents or injuries have occurred during the first 5.5 months of the Bird Scooter Pilot program in Kingman. Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley delivered a progress report on the stand-up electric scooter rental trial run during the August 16 city council meeting. “I’m happy to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man identified as one of three killed in crash
KINGMAN – One of three people killed in a two-vehicle collision on Rt. 66 about six miles north of Kingman has been identified as Tadd Dodge. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the 25-year-old Kingman man was westbound in a Hyundai Sonata sedan that was struck by an eastbound Nissan Titan at about 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
thestandardnewspaper.online
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church getting back on its feet following COVID
BULLHEAD CITY – This is the church that was located/established at Davis Camp in 1966! There’s currently a paved path originating from Davis Camp that passes the left-behind chapel and continues north through the hills and to the dam. The congregation of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church wasn’t...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Live Concert in the Park Aug. 21
KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman present 66 West live at Metcalfe Park Sunday, Aug. 21 beginning at 4 p.m.! If you enjoy classic rock, country, and blues then this band is for you! Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W Beale St. Bring your blankets and chairs, and enjoy the music!
kjzz.com
Man dies in Arizona after being swept away in truck during monsoon rains
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KUTV) — A man has died after officials in Arizona said his truck got swept into a wash during monsoon rains. Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began just after 10 a.m. on Monday. They said someone riding their ATV in the area reported seeing a white Chevy truck that was upside down with a deceased man inside.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three Farmer’s Market to choose from
KINGMAN – Sunday, August 21 Pitchfork Farmer’s Market Pitchfork Market will be hosting Dog Days of Summer Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a few rescue organizations, groomers and vet clinics. Pitchfork Market is located inside Beale Celebrations downtown. They will have live music and food vendors as well as small business merchants. For those interested in participating, please reach out to pitchforkmarketevents@gmail.com or by phone 623-249-1157.
