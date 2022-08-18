BEIJING (AP) — With China’s biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. The dramatic decline of water coverage in Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut off irrigation channels to neighboring farmlands in one of China’s key rice-growing regions. But the crews using excavators to dig the trenches only work after dark due to the daytime heat, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. High temperatures have sparked mountain fires that have forced the evacuation of 1,500 people in southwest China, and factories have cut production as hydroelectric plants reduce their output amid drought conditions.

AGRICULTURE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO