La Mesa, CA

La Banana Fruits Planning a La Mesa Location

By Jeannine Boisse
 3 days ago
Vista’s La Banana Fruits looks to be working on a new East County outpost. According to a recent permit filing, the healthy foods business looks to open a kiosk location at Fletcher Parkway Medical Center Plaza in La Mesa .

Founded in 2013 by owners Sean and Laura Collins , La Banana Fruits offers a healthy option for on-the-go snacks and lunches. Described by many Yelpers as a hidden gem, their kiosk operates inside of a Chevron station in Rancho Buena Vista Plaza in Vista .

La Banana Fruits serves smoothies, house made lemonades and fruit-infused waters, coffee drinks and fraps, signature tortas, and acai bowls.

Their specialty is their cremoso bowl of mixed fruit salad topped with granola, nuts, and a creamy dressing. La Banana also offers catering services for special events and corporate lunches.

An announcement for the La Mesa outpost has not been made. Follow La Banana Fruits on Instagram for more information.



