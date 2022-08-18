ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Padres reportedly “livid” over Fernando Tatis Jr.

Frenando Tatis Jr. and his supporters are using every excuse in the book to find a way of dismissing a failed test for PEDs that has resulted in an 80-game suspension for the Padres superstar. Even his dad, Tatis Sr., claimed that his “haircut” was the reason for the negative test.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy