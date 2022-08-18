Read full article on original website
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
Padres reportedly “livid” over Fernando Tatis Jr.
Frenando Tatis Jr. and his supporters are using every excuse in the book to find a way of dismissing a failed test for PEDs that has resulted in an 80-game suspension for the Padres superstar. Even his dad, Tatis Sr., claimed that his “haircut” was the reason for the negative test.
Marlins’ Lewin Diaz showing ‘encouraging’ signs offensively. Plus a Braxton Garrett update
The Miami Marlins pretty much know what they’re going to get defensively from Lewin Diaz at this point. The 25-year-old has the potential to be a premier MLB first baseman with his smooth hands and quick reaction.
