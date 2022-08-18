Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
seguintoday.com
TLU Women’s Soccer Announces Fall 2022 Schedule
SEGUIN, Texas — Texas Lutheran women’s soccer head coach Kerwin Johnson has announced the team’s 2022 fall schedule on Friday. The slate features 10 home matches, 12 non-conference matches, and seven Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchups.Full TLU women’s soccer schedule“I am looking forward to an exciting season against difficult opposition,” stated Johnson.
seguintoday.com
Jeannie Bauer
Jeannie Bauer of Seguin entered the Heavenly Gates on August 20, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Jeannie was born March 24, 1926, in Comanche, Oklahoma. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and worked at Sheppard Air Force Base during World War II. Jeannie worked for 35 years as a telephone operator first in New Braunfels then in Seguin and finally in San Antonio. She also found time to be a cub scout den mother along the way. She took great pride in her plants and yard. She enjoyed her nightly bingo games and visiting with friends at the Oak, and she always looked forward to her bus trips to Coushatta.
seguintoday.com
Back to hitting the midnight oil
Today marks the first day of class for students at Texas Lutheran University. Officially kicking off the academic year will be this year’s opening convocation which gets underway at 9:30 a.m. in Jackson Auditorium. Joining TLU President Dr. Debbie Cottrell for the event will be Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen. Courtesy photo.
seguintoday.com
Tickets still available for Texas Women of Influence Conference
(Seguin) – Influence, power and a sense of personal renewal are the objectives at hand during the first ever Texas Women of Influence Conference in Seguin. The two-day conference being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce is a first of its kind and will run this Thursday and Friday at the Seguin Coliseum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seguintoday.com
Thomas Michael “Mike” Quigley
Thomas Michael “Mike” Quigley passed away peacefully at his beloved Los Olmos Ranch in Seguin, TX on August 15, 2022, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family. Mike is preceded in death by his beloved sister Mary Kathleen (Kay) Triplett and stepson Christopher Kret. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Colleen Quigley, stepson David Kret (Veronica), stepdaughter Natalie Pope, granddaughters Brittney Vale, Lauren Kret, Madison Kret, Brooke & Holly Pope and great granddaughters Trinity & Kendra Wilson. Mike is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Mary Beth Curry (Rusty), Mike McLendon, Cathy Fulton, and Joe P. Fulton; along with lifelong friends all who loved him dearly.
seguintoday.com
Citizens invited to meet and greet new Seguin PD Chief
(Seguin) – What better day to meet the city’s new police chief than on the first day on the job. The city of Seguin today is inviting citizens to a community meet and greet and swearing-in ceremony for new Seguin Police Chief Jason Brady. Jennifer Sourdellia, the public...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County to consider relocating pair of departments to GRMC facility
(Seguin) — There may just be a new option when it comes to saving time and possibly money during the construction of the new Guadalupe County Development Center. Guadalupe County Commissioners have begun discussing the possible relocation of the road and bridge plus environmental health departments to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center during the construction of the new facility at the road and bridge’s current location on North Guadalupe Street.
Comments / 0