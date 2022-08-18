Jeannie Bauer of Seguin entered the Heavenly Gates on August 20, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Jeannie was born March 24, 1926, in Comanche, Oklahoma. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and worked at Sheppard Air Force Base during World War II. Jeannie worked for 35 years as a telephone operator first in New Braunfels then in Seguin and finally in San Antonio. She also found time to be a cub scout den mother along the way. She took great pride in her plants and yard. She enjoyed her nightly bingo games and visiting with friends at the Oak, and she always looked forward to her bus trips to Coushatta.

