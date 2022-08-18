Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
wpde.com
Man charged with murder after deputies found Timmonsville victim shot, killed inside car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting last week near Timmonsville. Authorities charged 23-year-old Nicaise Stevenson on Sunday with the murder of 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman. Deputies were called last Monday to Riverbend Road. A passerby found 20-year-old Malik Daveon...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
WMBF
Darlington County woman charged in man’s overdose death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a drug overdose death. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a four-month-long investigation led to the arrest of Haley Mooneham, 29, who allegedly gave the 26-year-old male victim the drugs. According to...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
South Carolina man charged with murdering another man by hitting him with a hammer
Jenkins is accused of hitting the victim in the head, neck and side with a hammer, causing his death, according to the sheriff's office.
dillonheraldonline.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide On Southwind Court
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwind Court, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. No further details have been released.
wpde.com
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison
Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.
wpde.com
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
wpde.com
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
wpde.com
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
WMBF
A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescue crew had an unexpected visitor while responding on Saturday to a crash along I-95 in Florence County. Windy Hill Fire Rescue was working the wreck when they found a puppy. It turns out, that a Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew had responded...
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
