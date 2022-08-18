ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

wpde.com

Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
PAMPLICO, SC
WMBF

Darlington County woman charged in man’s overdose death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a drug overdose death. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a four-month-long investigation led to the arrest of Haley Mooneham, 29, who allegedly gave the 26-year-old male victim the drugs. According to...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Victim Identified In Killing

Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

