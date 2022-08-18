Read full article on original website
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
The Cast Of "A League Of Their Own" Shared Their Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Memories, And I Love Them Even More Now
I'd watch them for at least seven more seasons.
ComicBook
Wolverine Finds a New Love Interest in Marvel's Fortnite Crossover
Wolverine has had a lot of intimate relationships over his long lifespan, which makes his newest makeout session all the less surprising. However, his latest escapade involves a woman from another dimension. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is a crossover between Marvel Comics and Epic Games that brings characters from the Marvel Universe and Fortnite together for an epic adventure. Of course, this isn't the first time a crossover between the two companies has taken place. However, Zero War does get the distinction of featuring Wolverine spending quality time with another redhead that isn't his X-Men teammate Jean Grey.
What's A Traumatic Storyline From A TV Show That Was Completely Unnecessary?
Honestly, a lot of 13 Reasons Why storylines were not needed.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
ComicBook
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released
Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
ComicBook
New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teaser Released
Prime Video has released a teaser for a new trailer to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new trailer will drop tomorrow, with the teaser up on Twitter now giving some fresh looks at the series, which previously had a teaser trailer, followed by a full trailer that debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. The series marks the latest adaptation of the world of JRR Tolkien, although it will focus mostly on books other than The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will only have a few characters carrying over from the best-known of Tolkien's works. That said, it still looks and sounds a lot like it would fit in the world of the Peter Jackson movies that came out 20 years ago.
ComicBook
Harry Styles' Starfox Might Not Be in a Marvel Movie for a While
Don't worry, darling: Harry Styles will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but not for "a while." The Don't Worry Darling actor and Harry's House singer debuted as Eros/Starfox, the royal prince of Titan and brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin), in a post-credits scene ending last year's Marvel Studios' Eternals. But after his role opposite Black Widow's Florence Pugh in the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, and his starring turn in the upcoming romantic drama My Policeman, Styles will be focusing on his music as he finishes the final stretch of his Love on Tour world tour.
ComicBook
BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger (Exclusive)
BOOM! Studios shocked everyone with the reveal of the Death Ranger, and now fans will find out even more about the newest addition to the Power Rangers franchise in Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, and we've got your exclusive first look at the issue! Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1 is written by Paul Allor (Power Rangers: The Psycho Path), with art by Katherine Lobo (Magic) and Kekovsky "Anna" Chandra (Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1), colors by Fabi Marques (Batman: The World) and Sara Antonellini (Power Rangers), and letters by Ed Dukeshire. In addition to the preview of the issue you can also find some of the new covers here as well, and you can check out everything starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
ComicBook
Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Addresses a Possible Cheryl Blossom Spinoff
The upcoming Season 7 of Riverdale is set to be its last, though the passionate following of the series has led audiences to wonder if we'll really have to say goodbye to the beloved characters for good, with Cheryl Blossom actor Madelaine Petsch recently recalling that she thinks it's time to leave the character behind. Given that the character has recently been teaming up with Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina, a crossover event with the concluded Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, some fans have hoped that the pair could unite for their own series, but Petsch is waiting to complete production on Season 7 of Riverdale before any consideration about truly being done with Cheryl. Fans can next see Petsch in Jane, which premieres in select theaters on Friday, August 26th and will be streaming exclusively on Creator+ Friday, September 16th.
