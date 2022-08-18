ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa man gets 30 years in prison for participating in beating murder

By By ALEXANDRA DUGGAN KTVB
 4 days ago

Originally published Aug. 17 on KTVB.COM .

Multiple people are alleged to have taken part in the beating death of 22-year-old Luis Garcia in 2021, but one of them was sentenced Wednesday. Sergio Jimenez received 30 years in prison for second-degree murder, and will be eligible for parole after nine of those years.

After Jimenez received his sentence and the judge left the courtroom, a relative of Garcia's began to cry.

"This is not justice!" she yelled.

Garcia was lured out of a Walmart in Nov. 2021, the state prosecuting attorney said, and there was some type of scuffle in the car he got into. Unknown men also called Garcia's father to demand $2,000 in ransom money.

Garcia ended up in a trailer home off of Sugar Street in Caldwell, where he was repeatedly kicked in the head by Jimenez wearing steel-toed boots. Garcia was also tied up, beaten with golf clubs and cut up with knives, the state said.

Garcia was later abandoned in a driveway with his head and face taped up. According to an affidavit, he was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Court documents say that police observed the house was cleaned up, ropes used to tie up Garcia were discarded, trash cans were missing along with some furniture and a trail of discarded items led out the back door.

"There were so many impact points it was impossible to tell which one was the killing blow," the state told the judge on Wednesday.

After Garica died, his family chose to donate his organs.

Jimenez's defense told the court that he was nearly desensitized to kidnapping and crime after his father was kidnapped and murdered, and that Jimenez was used to drug cartel violence.

"I can't see that he has had a life without tragedy," the defense said.

Garcia's father, Pedro Garcia, looked directly at Jimenez during his victim impact statement, where his words could be heard through quiet sobs.

"I want you to seek God and get forgiveness for yourself," he said.

Another man in connection with Garcia's murder, Sean Anthony Tambini, was just found in Nevada on Monday and brought back to the Canyon County Jail.

Tambini is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping for ransom .

Comments / 1

