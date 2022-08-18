Read full article on original website
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over
No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
Delicious New Fried Chicken Chain Coming To New Jersey Next Year
I believe chicken is hands down one of the best foods around. I could go off on a Forrest Gump rant of all the fun different ways you could cook chicken. You can fry it, you can bake it, marinate it, put it on a salad, put it in a wrap, smoke it for 6 hours in a smoker, slow cook it, baste it, stuff it.
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
If you love pumpkin everything, this side hustle in NJ is for you
With inflation and rising costs everywhere, we’re always looking to make a few extra bucks wherever possible. FinanceBuzz has a great side hustle to consider, but warning: you must love pumpkin and Trader Joe’s. The company is looking for someone to help them taste and evaluate all the...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey
One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Deceased Pet At Home In New Jersey, New York Or PA?
This is certainly not a fun subject but something we all want to know. Is it legal to bury your deceased pet in your yard in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or New York? We have the answers and they might surprise you. Losing a pet is brutal. You just don’t want...
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
Hey New Jersey, You Want To Replace Your Salary By Eating Chocolate?
This is a dream come true. There are people making real money eating. That’s it, they eat and have an opinion and this is creating an opening for people to work at home, travel and be the envy of everyone. Imagine you meet a new couple and you ask,...
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has returned to New Jersey
After a 15 year run and eventually closing of his Bobby Flay Steak House at the Borgata last year, the celebrity TV chef didn’t wait too long to get back in the Garden State and now heads back to Atlantic City to open Bobby’s Burgers at his new home at Harrah’s Resort.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
New Jersey stores that we once loved that are now closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members, and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together a photo...
