DSGO Pro-Am Day 2 continues action at En-Joie Golf Club

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pro-Am action continued Thursday with the second day at En-Joie Golf Club for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

It was another full day of action that provided people from the area the chance to play with some golf legends and for those golf legends who will be playing in the tournament this weekend to play the course prior to Friday.

World Golf Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer was in action, along with fan favorite Jon Daly and many others.

One who was also in action was Pádraig Harrington who has found success in recent weeks but is not familiar with the course at En-Joie, so he took the Pro Am as an opportunity to get comfortable on the course.

“Well I haven’t played the course,” Harrington said. “Unusually for a Pro-Am, normally I just play my Pro-Am’s to enjoy the day and company, but when you don’t know the golf course, I was doing a bit of work out there and trying to gather as much information as I could.”

Another participant Thursday was Mike Weir, who has played the course before, but is relatively new to the PGA Champions Tour as a whole.

Weir says there have been some changes in approach he’s had to make.

“It is an adjustment, you know, the three rounds is an adjustment,” Weir said. “Trying to get off to a fast start and that’s what I’m looking to hopefully do this week. I haven’t been able to do that very successfully this year, getting off to good starts so maybe the tide will turn here a little bit this week and get rolling early.”

The first round of action tees of Friday morning at En-Joie Golf Club.

