ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Punt God” nickname aside, Bills rookie Matt Araiza understands he’s got plenty to still improve upon even after Buffalo cleared the way for the punter to make the season-opening roster. “I wouldn’t call it a relief, because you have to go out and earn your job every week,” Araiza said on Monday. “It’s a step in the right direction, and I’m grateful for it, for sure.” Araiza’s spot on the roster is all but assured after the Bills released returning veteran Matt Haack in a series of roster cuts upon returning to practice following a 42-15 preseason win over Denver on Saturday. Buffalo also cut veteran receiver Tavon Austin, who has failed to meet expectations since being selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2013 draft. The Bills also acquired a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft in a trade that sent fourth-year offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO