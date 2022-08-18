ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
KFOX 14

Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

The city of El Paso holds first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match

The City of El Paso held its first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match Saturday. This event was held by the City Parks and Recreation. The match was between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The event was co-hosted by El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017. "I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah The post Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Pizza Joint
KVIA

USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSM

El Paso High aims to make playoff aspirations a reality in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School football took a step in the right direction in 2021. The Tigers collected three wins last season after only winning one in the 2020 and 2019. With a great senior class and more experience returning for the upcoming season, the Tigers are ready to take the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccinations and microchips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, August 21. The free event will be taking place at 301 George Perry Blvd. from 6 to 9 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Trade council wants to bring back manufacturing to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Historians and labor advocates remember how El Paso was once a major apparel manufacturing hub in the Southwest. Farah Inc., for instance, operated five factories in El Paso that employed at least 3,000, according to the Texas Stated Historical Association.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy