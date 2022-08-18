Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
Hear ye! Hear ye! Earl of Sandwich shop opens first location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sandwich dates back to 1762 when John Montagu, the fourth earl of Sandwich, got hungry in the middle of a card game. So, the earl slapped some meat between two slices of bread and the sandwich was born. One hopes that such ingenuity was rewarded with a winning hand. […]
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash is displayed in downtown EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new piece of art has emerged in downtown El Paso this weekend. The mural is said to not only make the city more beautiful but also to raise awareness of animals in need of conservation. The mural consists of a giant mountain lion that is made out of recycled […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
elpasoheraldpost.com
City of El Paso Drive-Thru Clinic Offers Free Pet Services to Hundreds of Pets
El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by Petco Love. The free event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this year, El Paso Animal...
KFOX 14
The city of El Paso holds first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match
The City of El Paso held its first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match Saturday. This event was held by the City Parks and Recreation. The match was between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The event was co-hosted by El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso...
Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017. "I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah The post Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years appeared first on KVIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
KVIA
USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
El Paso Kids Fish for Free Saturday at Ascarate Lake Kid Fish Derby
Here’s a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house and spend some quiet bonding. El Paso Parks and Recreation is sponsoring another Kid's Fish Derby at Ascarate Park this Saturday. And a lack of fishing experience or gear isn't a problem, either. The Ascarate Fishing Club...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso High aims to make playoff aspirations a reality in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School football took a step in the right direction in 2021. The Tigers collected three wins last season after only winning one in the 2020 and 2019. With a great senior class and more experience returning for the upcoming season, the Tigers are ready to take the […]
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
KFOX 14
List: Sandbag distribution sites for El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding areas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso and Las Cruces area is expected to see heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is a list of the distribution sites for sandbags. El Paso:. The hours and locations for people to pick up sandbags from El Paso Water...
EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccinations and microchips
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, August 21. The free event will be taking place at 301 George Perry Blvd. from 6 to 9 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. The […]
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
Trade council wants to bring back manufacturing to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Historians and labor advocates remember how El Paso was once a major apparel manufacturing hub in the Southwest. Farah Inc., for instance, operated five factories in El Paso that employed at least 3,000, according to the Texas Stated Historical Association.
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits
outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
Comments / 0