GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette will be closing a portion of Monte Vista Lane starting Wednesday for utility work, according to city documents. From Wednesday through Sept. 16, Monte Vista Lane from Stetson Drive to O’Hara Drive will be closed to through traffic so crews can complete the work. The closure request from the city’s Engineering Division did not specify what type of utility work will be done.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO