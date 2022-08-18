ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (8/13/22 – 8/19/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Cowboy ChalleNGe Academy graduate from Campbell has become a mentor

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chris Oedekoven completed mentor training Aug. 13 at a non-traditional learners academy he once attended. “When my son was 16, he was an at-risk teen with little direction or knowledge of who he really was,” his mother, Jennifer Oedekoven, said. “It changed his life. He is now 23, successful, purchasing his own home and is determined to help other young people find their true potential.”
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Education
Gillette, WY
Education
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 22

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Gardeners#College#Uw Master Gardener
county17.com

City to close portion of Monte Vista Lane through Sept. 16 for utility work

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette will be closing a portion of Monte Vista Lane starting Wednesday for utility work, according to city documents. From Wednesday through Sept. 16, Monte Vista Lane from Stetson Drive to O’Hara Drive will be closed to through traffic so crews can complete the work. The closure request from the city’s Engineering Division did not specify what type of utility work will be done.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/19/2022-8/21/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21:. At 4:38 a.m. to the 300 block of West Warlow Drive for an automatic fire alarm activation. Burnt food was the cause and firefighters helped to reset the alarm system.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through August 18

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Rain chances return this week, ramp up Wednesday and Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a hot, sunny start to the week, rain chances will return this evening and ramp up as the week wears on. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 90 degrees under sunny skies. Winds should come from the west at 7 to 10 mph with gusts to 18 mph.
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
county17.com

Man complaining of driver’s speed throws football at his truck

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are investigating an incident regarding a man who reportedly threw a football at a driver’s vehicle which he said was traveling too quickly. The incident was logged at about 4:48 p.m. Aug. 21 at Gillette Police Department, 201 E. Fifth St., Gillette. Deputy...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 17, Country Club Road, GPD. An 18-year-old man reported giving $1,900...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Aug. 18, Shoshone Avenue, GPD. A woman, approximately 18 to 20-years-old, reportedly...
GILLETTE, WY
K2 Radio

2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming

Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
WRIGHT, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy