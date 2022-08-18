Candlemass Announces New Album Sweet Evil Sun For November 2022 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Scandinavian Gods”

The guitar that Dave Grohl played while shooting Monkey Wrench will soon be up for grabs. Next month, Gardiner Houlgate will be selling the Foo Fighters’ 1990 Gretsch White Falcon during a UK-based specialist guitar auction, reported NME. The instrument was formerly owned by bandmate Pat Smear and used during the recording of their second studio album, The Colour and the Shape. Included in the sale are a number of ‘90s polaroids, including a photo of actress Drew Barrymore strumming the ax. Altogether, it’s expected to fetch over £30,000 ($35,301). According to Smear’s guitar tech, Earnie Bailey, he made several modifications to the...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 MINUTES AGO